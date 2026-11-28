Nvidia faces governance criticism after board turmoil causes stock swings. CEO Jensen Huang seeks therapy as analysts cut targets and rating agencies issue warnings.

Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang of Nvidia is undergoing ninety-minute daily therapy sessions following the company's recent corporate governance crisis. This personal step comes after Huang was temporarily removed from his role and subsequently reinstated, a sequence of events that has shaken investor confidence and market stability.

The technology giant experienced extreme price fluctuations during October and November. Huang told employees that the therapy has been helpful for him personally, while stressed investors watch the stock price swing wildly. Market data shows Nvidia nearly reached a six trillion dollar valuation in October. By November, the company lost half its value, dropping toward three trillion dollars.

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Market Volatility and Analyst Reactions

Huang's reinstatement triggered a massive one-day surge of thirty-one percent in the stock price. This rally added a record one trillion dollars to Nvidia's market capitalization. Despite this huge gain, the stock continued to trade below levels seen just two weeks prior. Bespoke Investment highlighted this discrepancy in a commentary on the market's irrational response.

Financial analysts have struggled to adjust their forecasts amidst the confusion. Baird reduced its target price from five hundred dollars to two hundred dollars. Evercore cut its target from four hundred sixty-five dollars down to one hundred eighty-six dollars. Ritholtz Wealth Management noted that the average analyst revision lowered targets by thirty-three percent in a single week.

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Corporate Governance Failures

Bernstein analysts criticized the board's handling of the situation as clown-like. The commentary expressed relief at Huang's return but questioned the management's decision-making process. Nvidia operated without a board chair and lacked a succession plan for its top leadership. This structural void contributed to the chaotic nature of the recent events.

The board's actions appeared inconsistent to market observers. They removed Huang before any investigation was completed. They also reinstated him before that investigation finished. This approach offered little reassurance regarding corporate governance standards. Investors questioned the logic of announcing Huang would not return, only to change that stance days later.

Rating Agency Warnings and Next Steps

Rating agencies have taken note of the governance issues. S&P Global placed Nvidia's AA credit rating on negative watch. The agency cited concerns about management stability and corporate governance practices. This warning signals potential risks for the company's financial standing.

Nvidia's board now faces pressure to improve its oversight mechanisms. Huang's therapy may help him cope with the stress, but structural changes are needed. The company must demonstrate better governance to regain full market trust. Investors remain uncertain about how the board will address these fundamental issues in the coming months.