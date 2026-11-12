Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After Reported Affairs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned after reports of two extramarital affairs, with CFO Colette Kress named interim chief executive as shares fall more than 10 per cent.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has resigned following revelations that he had two extramarital affairs, a development that has plunged the chipmaker at the heart of the global AI boom into crisis. According to the Financial Times, the 63-year-old will be replaced by Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress, who will serve as interim chief executive. The report of his exit emerged on Wednesday, and Nvidia shares were down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading, extending earlier losses after the announcement.

Huang admitted to having a relationship with a woman whom US authorities believe was a Chinese spy, according to the report. It also emerged on Wednesday that Huang had an affair with a senior Nvidia executive. The reporting places these disclosures at the centre of his decision to step down from a company he helped build over more than three decades.

Also read Nvidia Stock Tumbles Amid Reports of CEO Jensen Huang's Potential Ouster

How the Resignation Unfolded at Nvidia

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive of Nvidia after revelations about two extramarital affairs, and Colette Kress has been named interim chief executive in his place. Kress currently serves as the company's chief financial officer, so the transition moves a senior finance leader into the top role on an interim basis.

The resignation came directly after Huang admitted to a relationship with a woman that US authorities believe was a Chinese spy. The Financial Times also reported that Huang had an affair with a senior Nvidia executive. Those two strands of reporting combined to prompt his departure, according to the account published by the newspaper.

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Investors reacted quickly. Nvidia shares were down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading, which extended losses that had already built up earlier in the session after the announcement of Huang's resignation. The move underscored how closely the company's valuation has been tied to its leader's public standing.

Huang's Legacy as Nvidia Co-Founder

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than 33 years. Under his leadership, Nvidia grew from a small video-game chip company into the linchpin of the global AI infrastructure boom. The company became what was until recently the world's most valuable company.

Huang has also become one of the most recognisable figures in the technology sector. Nvidia's semiconductors became integral to training and running AI systems, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. That central role in the AI industry is why his departure has drawn attention well beyond the semiconductor market.

What the Departure Means for the AI Market

Nvidia now faces a leadership transition at a time when its chips underpin major AI products used across the industry. The interim arrangement, with Colette Kress leading the company, means the business is being run by its finance chief while the board and investors assess the next steps, as described in the report.

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For the wider market, the sudden loss of a co-founder who has guided the company for more than three decades creates uncertainty about strategy, though the report does not detail any changes to product plans or customer commitments. Shareholders have so far responded with a sharp decline in the stock price, and the coming weeks will show whether that pressure continues.