O’Brien On His Secure Derby and Oaks Contenders, Recognizing His Horses' Names and Nostalgic 1000 Guineas Run

Aidan O’Brien, renowned for being successful with top-tier horses, cut a casual yet focused appearance on Monday. Addressing his approach to horse ownership, management, and notable recent achievements, O’Brien discussed his Derby candidates and Elite Oaks contenders, revealing that his attention is also focused on the progress of horses like Precise from the 1000 Guineas loss at Newmarket. O’Brien mentioned training four favorites for the historic Derby, being among the top two favorites for the Oaks, and discussing the possibility of horses running in different races.

For a man known for looking after some of the most expensive horses, Aidan O’Brien appeared relaxed while speaking with reporters on Monday. In reference to his stable, O’Brien said 'things have been going very well' as he and his team had previously secured two Classics this season and also had a strong presence in various major races.

O’Brien mentioned training four out of the top five in the betting for the Derby, along with training the two leading contenders for the Oaks. After giving instructions to around 50 riders in preparation for the upcoming morning gallops, O’Brien explained his approach to management, stating that he genuinely values his staff's opinions and contributions.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that O’Brien occasionally struggles to remember horses' names even while giving instructions to a large number of riders





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