Anne O'Connor claims Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill intervened in HSE operations and preferred Derek Tierney, sparking political fallout over her sudden dismissal.

A former chief executive of the Health Service Executive ( HSE), Anne O'Connor, has issued a stark legal allegation that the current Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, sought to bypass standard executive protocols to install a preferred candidate in her role. O'Connor's legal representatives detailed these claims in a five-page letter sent to the HSE's legal team and copied directly to the Minister, providing a rare glimpse into the internal power struggles that led to her removal.

Allegations of Ministerial Intervention

O'Connor's lawyers argue that from the outset of her tenure, the HSE boss was deeply concerned about the scope of the Minister's involvement in operational matters. The letter states that during April and May of the relevant period, it became evident to O'Connor that the Minister held an expectation of direct intervention in areas typically managed through the organization's internal executive structure. This pattern of alleged interference is described as having continued without pause until the time of her dismissal.

Also read HSE sacking of Anne O’Connor: overdue public sector accountability or GUBU?

A central point of contention involves the appointment process itself. O'Connor claims that the HSE board chairman, Ciarán Devane, explicitly informed her that the Minister was dissatisfied that Derek Tierney, now the most senior civil servant in the Department of Health, had not been selected for the chief executive position. The correspondence notes that Devane conveyed the Minister's view that she could not personally determine the appointment, a capability she supposedly believed she possessed due to the nature of civil service posts.

The Circumstances of the Sacking

The timeline of O'Connor's termination presents a rapid and contentious sequence of events. She asserts that Ciarán Devane informed her he was too exhausted to speak with her on the evening before the dismissal. Despite this claim, Devane contacted O'Connor via a Teams call at 7:30 am on a Saturday morning to inform her that the board had decided to remove her from the role.

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According to the legal letter, Devane provided O'Connor with what he termed "advance warning" of the termination. He allegedly offered her the opportunity to resign voluntarily by 10:00 am on the same day, ahead of the formal letter terminating her position being issued. O'Connor rejected this offer, labeling the decision to remove her as "unfair and wrong," and insisted that the board had failed to provide her with promised feedback or documentation regarding her performance.

Further details in the letter reveal that O'Connor had previously requested clarity on several operational issues, including the filling of senior critical executive posts, the reform of the HSE, and the fact that she was working twelve-hour days without a chief operating officer. These concerns were raised toward the end of the month, yet no substantive feedback was provided before the sudden termination order was executed.

Political Fallout and Official Responses

The dismissal of O'Connor after only eight months in the job has triggered a significant political storm, placing intense pressure on both the HSE board and the Minister for Health to justify their actions. The letter references a perceived link between the decision to remove her and political pressure regarding Cork University Hospital (CUH), noting that no other concrete evidence was presented to support the dismissal.

The legal team highlights a lack of procedural consistency, pointing out that in June, O'Connor had a meeting with the vice chair of the board where she was told her approach was supported. However, by October, the chair and vice chair provided her with a "heads up" about performance concerns without notice. Although the chair promised to send detailed feedback after engaging with the board and Derek Tierney, these notes were never delivered.

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As the controversy unfolds, the Department of Health has maintained a cautious stance. A spokeswoman for the Minister stated that the Minister is aware that mediation may be a viable option for the parties involved. The department characterized the situation as a "contested space" and affirmed that the Minister does not intend to provide any additional comment beyond the answers already supplied in committee sessions.

The HSE, the Minister, and O'Connor's legal representatives were all contacted for further comment regarding these explosive new allegations. The incident underscores a deep rift between political leadership and the executive management of the health service, raising questions about governance, operational independence, and the fairness of high-level executive dismissals in the public sector.