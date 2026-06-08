O'Connor Questions Refereeing Decisions After Cork's Defeat to Limerick

Cork manager Pat O'Connor criticizes referee James Owens for perceived unfair treatment, including a disputed final whistle and imbalance in stoppage time, following his side's loss to Limerick.

Cork hurling manager Pat O'Connor has voiced his frustration over what he perceived as an unfair refereeing display in his side's defeat to Limerick, claiming his team were harshly treated on several key decisions.

Speaking in the aftermath of the match, O'Connor questioned whether Cork's lack of 'noise' around officials had cost them vital frees. His comments came after a tense conclusion where Cork players surrounded referee James Owens at full-time, disputing the timing of the final whistle. O'Connor began his post-match press conference with a pointed observation: 'Did we commit twice as many frees as the opposition? I'm a Corkman so I'm saying we didn't.

' He acknowledged the difficulty of officiating high-pressure matches, noting that referees are not paid and must make split-second decisions. However, he insisted, 'I'm looking through red eyes, and I thought that we were harshly treated on a few of them.

' When pressed on a heated exchange with Limerick manager John Kiely on the sideline, O'Connor revealed Kiely had earlier called for respect towards referees but then spent considerable time engaging with them himself. 'He said during the week that he had fierce respect for referees, and I suppose he does, and that we should all leave them alone. But he spent a lot of time having a word with them.

I suppose if you can get away with it, you can get away with it,' O'Connor added. The most contentious moment came at the final whistle. A group of Cork players gathered around James Owens, arguing that they had not been warned it was the last play. O'Connor explained: 'They said he didn't tell them it was the last puck of the ball.

I thought normally a referee just said, This is it, lads, you should go direct, but they said he didn't.

' He downplayed the confrontation, stating, 'When you say they surrounded him, that's a little bit much. They were walking alongside him. He had his team of officials alongside him, stewards were walking alongside him, there was no one raised their voice.

' When informed that Limerick's William O'Donoghue had heard the warning, O'Connor replied: 'It was great that he was told, but we weren't told when we got the free. ' O'Connor also highlighted a discrepancy in stoppage time. The first half saw only two minutes of added time when Cork had the wind advantage, while five minutes were played in the second half.

'I thought it was kind of the same for both halves,' he said, suggesting an imbalance. The defeat leaves Cork's championship hopes in jeopardy, with O'Connor's remarks likely to fuel further debate on officiating standards in the GAA. Limerick, managed by John Kiely, continue their quest for another title, while O'Connor must rally his side for the remainder of the season





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