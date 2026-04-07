O'Neill Navigates Celtic's Injury Crisis, Admits Uncertainty Over Best XI

Martin O'Neill faces a selection headache at Celtic due to injuries, but remains optimistic as the team chases the title.

Chris Sutton suggests Martin O'Neill's team selection for Celtic feels like a random draw due to the ongoing injury crisis. The former Hoops icon, now a Record Sport columnist, highlights the significant impact of extended absences of key players like Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Arne Engels, and Jota, which has thrown the team's season into turmoil. It's speculated that without O'Neill's return to the managerial position, their title aspirations might have already been dashed.

Yet, the Northern Irish manager's presence has miraculously kept them within the tightly contested three-team race for the championship, as reported by the Daily Record and Belfast Live. The recent victory at Dens Park has revived the belief that the injury-ridden Celtic squad can still claim the silverware. With the gap being a mere three points, the title race remains incredibly dynamic. Despite shuffling the squad since his caretaker role began, O'Neill admits he is uncertain of his strongest eleven. He confesses that he has never fully determined what the best team composition is, often making changes to find the right balance, and adapting based on player form during the games. For example, he praised Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's performance in the first half of the recent match, noting his skill in tight situations and ability to thread passes, despite the player still building his fitness. O'Neill believes the pace and intensity of the SPFL have surprised the player. The manager acknowledges the necessity of constantly adjusting the team, especially with certain players possessing similar skill sets. \The challenge is further intensified by the strikers' inability to convert chances consistently. Tomas Cvancara's missed opportunities at Dens Park are a significant concern. Fortunately for O'Neill, Kelechi Iheanacho emerged from the bench to score the crucial winning goal, his first since October. This goal could potentially earn Iheanacho a sustained role in the forward line as they pursue the title. O'Neill emphasizes the importance of centre-forwards holding the ball, getting into scoring positions, and converting chances. He states that when these conditions are not met, it presents a challenge. Iheanacho's goal brought a sense of joy and relief to the dressing room, showcasing his happiness and boosting his morale. Cvancara's disappointing return of only two goals from twelve appearances is a clear source of frustration, particularly as he is on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, hoping to secure a permanent move to the club. O'Neill acknowledges the player's disappointment after the match and underscores the psychological impact of not scoring on a striker's confidence. The manager recognizes that a striker thrives on scoring goals. \Fortunately for O'Neill, he can rely on experienced players such as Callum McGregor, James Forrest, and Kieran Tierney, whose knowledge of what's necessary during a title race can be very valuable. As the campaign reaches its final stages, with only six matches remaining, that experience could be crucial. O'Neill acknowledges that they have a mix of experienced players and some who are relatively new to this kind of pressure. He points out that this year’s title race has been much tighter than in recent years, when Celtic was often in a dominant position. This experience of constant pressure is a learning curve for some of the younger players. He highlights the importance of the experienced players like Callum McGregor and how younger lads will be looking to him for guidance. The team captain, McGregor, was relieved to return to Glasgow with maximum points after three successive defeats in Dundee, thereby reducing the points difference to a stumbling Hearts side





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