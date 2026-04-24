Irish sportswear company O’Neills has signed a three-year kit deal with Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, potentially leading to their first appearance in the Champions League. The partnership includes a community initiative to support local Brussels amateur clubs.

Irish sportswear manufacturer O’Neills is poised to make a significant foray into European football’s elite competition, the Champions League , next season. This prospect arises from a newly established three-year partnership with Union Saint-Gilloise , the current leaders of the Belgian Jupiler League.

Founded in 1918 on Capel Street, Dublin, O’Neills began its journey crafting Gaelic footballs and sliotars, quickly becoming synonymous with Gaelic games in Ireland. Over the decades, the company has expanded its reach, supplying kits to numerous Irish, Northern Irish, and English clubs, and more recently, the DR Congo national team.

This deal with Union Saint-Gilloise marks O’Neills’ first venture into a partnership with a top-flight football club outside of Ireland, representing a pivotal moment in the company’s history and a clear indication of its growing ambition within the broader sports apparel market. The Belgian club, currently holding a two-point lead over Club Brugge with six league games remaining, also has a Belgian Cup final against Anderlecht on the horizon, further increasing the likelihood of Champions League qualification.

Belgium’s league structure awards two Champions League spots – one for the league winner, guaranteeing direct entry into the group stage, and another for the runner-up, who must navigate the qualifying play-offs. Currently outfitted by Nike, Union Saint-Gilloise’s distinctive home kit features yellow jerseys with blue sleeves. The collaboration between Union Saint-Gilloise and O’Neills extends beyond simply providing kits.

Both organizations share a commitment to supporting grassroots football, evidenced by their joint initiative to provide full kit packages to two amateur clubs in Brussels for the upcoming season. This demonstrates a shared ethos of community engagement and a dedication to fostering the growth of football at all levels. Union Saint-Gilloise’s announcement on their official website highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating that it represents O’Neills’ first overseas collaboration with a top-tier football club.

The club emphasized the shared objective of promoting the quality of the O’Neills brand while simultaneously bolstering local football initiatives. The development of three unique shirts for the upcoming season – one for the men’s first team, one for the women’s first team, and another for the Union Academy teams – underscores O’Neills’ commitment to providing tailored apparel for all sections of the club.

The Belgian side specifically praised O’Neills’ “ecological and local approach to production,” suggesting a strong alignment in values regarding sustainability and responsible manufacturing. Details regarding the release dates and pricing of the new shirts will be announced individually as each design is unveiled throughout the summer.

This strategic partnership is expected to elevate the visibility of both brands, with O’Neills gaining exposure on a prominent European stage and Union Saint-Gilloise benefiting from the quality and heritage associated with the Irish sportswear giant. O’Neills’ initial foray into association football dates back to 1981, when they manufactured the Ireland national team jersey during the tenure of manager Eoin Hand. This marked a significant step for the company, diversifying its product portfolio beyond Gaelic games.

Since then, O’Neills has steadily expanded its presence in the footballing world, building a reputation for producing high-quality, durable, and aesthetically pleasing kits. The deal with Union Saint-Gilloise represents a natural progression in this expansion, signifying a bold move into a highly competitive European market. The upcoming match against Anderlecht on Sunday is crucial for Union Saint-Gilloise as they continue their pursuit of consecutive league titles.

A victory would significantly strengthen their position at the top of the Jupiler League and bring them closer to securing Champions League qualification. The anticipation surrounding the new kits is already building among fans, who are eager to see the designs crafted by O’Neills. The partnership is not merely a commercial arrangement; it’s a collaboration built on shared values, a commitment to quality, and a desire to support football at all levels.

This venture promises to be a landmark moment for O’Neills, solidifying its position as a leading sportswear manufacturer and opening up exciting new opportunities for growth and innovation within the European football landscape. The success of Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League next season will undoubtedly further enhance the visibility and prestige of the O’Neills brand





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