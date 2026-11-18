Emmy-winning writer Kevin Bleyer has died at 54. He helped craft President Obama's 2011 jokes about Donald Trump, which Trump later claimed motivated his presidential run.

Kevin Bleyer, an Emmy Award-winning writer known for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and for contributing to President Barack Obama's 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner remarks, died on October 25th. He was 54 years old.

Bleyer passed away in a one-car traffic crash near a weekend home he shared with his wife, Nella Vera, in Millrift, Pennsylvania. Vera confirmed the death, noting that the couple's primary residence was located in New York City.

Also read US loses measles elimination status amid worst outbreak in 26 years

The 2011 Dinner Incident

Kevin Bleyer helped write the humorous remarks delivered by President Barack Obama at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. The event took place just days after Obama released a long-form birth certificate to address false claims by Donald Trump that the president was not a US citizen.

During the dinner, Obama mocked Trump, who was a guest of The Washington Post at the time. The President displayed the birth certificate on a screen and joked that Trump could now focus on bigger issues, such as whether the moon landing was faked or the whereabouts of Biggie and Tupac.

Advertisement

Obama also ridiculed Trump's professional background, specifically mentioning the reality show Celebrity Apprentice. He joked that the decisions Trump made on the show, such as firing B-list entertainers like Meat Loaf and Gary Busey, were not the kind of choices that kept the President up at night.

Stakeholder Reactions and Attribution

Donald Trump attended the dinner but left early, skipping after-parties. In a 2016 PBS documentary, Trump adviser Roger Stone stated that the humiliation from Obama's jokes motivated Trump to run for president. Trump denied this link in a 2024 Fox News interview, claiming he enjoyed being the center of attention.

Kevin Bleyer's colleagues at the White House, including Jon Lovett and Jon Favreau, confirmed Bleyer helped write remarks over the years. However, they were uncertain which specific jokes were written by Bleyer. The culture of comedy writing typically avoids claiming credit for team efforts.

Bleyer privately believed his fingerprints were on the 2011 speech. In a 2017 TEDx talk at Stanford University, he humorously took responsibility for Trump's presidency. He noted that his jokes got under Trump's skin, potentially motivating him to run and win.

Advertisement

Legacy and Professional Background

Kevin Bleyer was born on November 18th, 1971, in Bethesda, Maryland. He was one of two sons of Dr. Archie Bleyer, a pediatric oncologist, and Maureen Greene Bleyer, a nurse. He grew up in Seattle and attended Stanford University, graduating in 1993 with a major in communications.

Before joining The Daily Show, Bleyer worked on the public television show Marketplace in London. Host David Brancaccio described him as funny, smart, and fast on his feet. He later wrote for Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect on ABC and wrote for Dennis Miller on CNBC.

Stephen Colbert recommended Bleyer to Jon Stewart in 2005. Bleyer spent eight years as a staff writer, sharing in four Emmy Awards in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2012. He was known for his ability to frame ideas with a big laugh and comedic instinct, leaving a lasting impact on political satire.