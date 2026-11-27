New Department of Housing data reveals a significant rise in homelessness with 18,185 individuals and 5,929 children in emergency accommodation during October, sparking political outcry.

The number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Ireland has risen again, reaching a total of 18,185 people as recorded in October data. This latest figure, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, represents an 8.5 per cent increase over the past year and a monthly rise of 120 individuals. The data highlights a severe housing crisis, with 5,929 children currently included in the count of those without stable housing.

Breakdown of Adult and Child Vulnerability

A detailed statistical breakdown provided by the Department of Housing shows that 12,256 adults are currently in homelessness situations, while the 5,929 children belong to 2,849 families. These statistics specifically account for individuals residing in local authority-funded emergency accommodation. The figures do not encompass those couch-surfing, sharing overcrowded housing, staying in domestic violence refuges, sleeping rough, or living in direct provision centres with legal rights to remain in Ireland but unable to access housing. Additionally, individuals in private or non-State-funded hostels are excluded from these specific totals.

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The crisis is most acute in Dublin, where the total number of adults in emergency accommodation last month was 8,299, alongside 4,159 children. Outside of the capital, the counties of Cork, Limerick, Kildare, Meath, and Mayo had the highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation. The majority of adults in emergency accommodation are aged between 25 and 44, with 6,345 people in this specific age bracket.

Demographic Origins and Focus Ireland Analysis

More than two thirds of those in emergency accommodation are from either Ireland, the UK, or the European Economic Area, comprising 50.1 per cent Irish nationals and 18.6 per cent from the UK or EEA. Meanwhile, 31.3 per cent of the homeless population is from outside the EEA. Focus Ireland noted a staggering 22 per cent increase in the number of people homeless over the past two years. Child homelessness has risen by 28 per cent during the same period since October 2024.

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Pat Dennigan, chief executive of Focus Ireland, described the situation as heartbreaking, noting that a record number of nearly 6,000 children will wake up on Christmas morning in emergency accommodation. Some have even been born into homelessness and will spend their very first Christmas in a hotel room or family hub. For many others, it will be their second or even third Christmas without a place to call home.

Charity Warnings and Political Blame

The Salvation Army stated that the figures serve as a sober reminder that the festive season will be a hugely difficult time, especially in its family hubs. The charity emphasized that the normal traditions of family reunions and gatherings over Christmas do not apply to those in emergency accommodation. Meanwhile, Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin accused the Government of giving up on tackling homelessness.

The Dublin Mid-West TD pointed out that the Government recently announced an additional €20 million in funding for homeless prevention for 2027. However, this funding is to be split across three different departments, with the Department of Housing receiving just €11 million. Ó Broin argued that housing is not a priority for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, or the Government supporting Independents, accusing them of refusing to deliver the volume of social and affordable homes required to tackle the crisis.

Social Democrat Critique on Tenancy Laws

Social Democrats housing spokesman Rory Hearne asserted that the Government failure to protect renters from no-fault evictions continues to be the main driver of homelessness. Hearne criticized the minister for claiming to have brought in measures to strengthen tenancy protections, noting that these do not apply to all existing tenants. As a result, hundreds of thousands of tenants, including families and children, remain as vulnerable to eviction now as they were before the new tenancy regulations were introduced.

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Hearne highlighted that this vulnerability is why there is a massive rise in homelessness. He expressed frustration that the minister has the power right now to implement an emergency ban on no-fault evictions that would at least stem the flow of homelessness. The failure to implement such a ban will further fuel this crisis, leaving many families in precarious situations during the holiday season and beyond.