Oesophageal Cancer Fundraiser Raises Thousands for Beloved Jason Byrne and His Family

A fundraiser launched for a "loving husband" and "devoted father" diagnosed with oesophageal cancer has seen an outpouring of support from far and wide. Jason Byrne, 46, from Coolboy, Co Wicklow , was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer three years ago, but in recent weeks received the devastating news that it has since spread to the rest of his body. Beloved Jason, who is hailed as a "kind, genuine, and hardworking man, is currently undergoing treatment with the hopes of giving him more time to spend with his family and friends. A fundraiser has now been launched by Jason's friend Sianne to help "give back some of the support and kindness he has shown to others over the years". The GoFundMe , which has raised thousands of euros since being launched this week, will help support Jason and his family with medical and travel expenses and household and day-to-day costs. The vital finds will also allow Jason to spend valuable time with his loved ones without added financial pressure, and with supporting the family in the difficult months ahead.

A fundraiser launched for a "loving husband" and "devoted father" diagnosed with o esophageal cancer has seen an outpouring of support from far and wide. Jason Byrne , 46, from Coolboy , Co Wicklow , was diagnosed with o esophageal cancer three years ago, but in recent weeks received the devastating news that it has since spread to the rest of his body.

Beloved Jason, who is hailed as a "kind, genuine, and hardworking man, is currently undergoing treatment with the hopes of giving him more time to spend with his family and friends. A fundraiser has now been launched by Jason's friend Sianne to help "give back some of the support and kindness he has shown to others over the years".

The GoFundMe , which has raised thousands of euros since being launched this week, will help support Jason and his family with medical and travel expenses and household and day-to-day costs. The vital finds will also allow Jason to spend valuable time with his loved ones without added financial pressure, and with supporting the family in the difficult months ahead. A post on GoFundMe read: "Jason is a loving husband, a devoted father, and a friend to so many people.

Anyone who knows Jason knows the kind, genuine, and hardworking man he is - always willing to lend a hand, have a chat, or support others whenever they needed it.

"Jason is currently undergoing treatment in the hope of giving him extra precious time with his family, friends, and loved ones. As you can imagine, this diagnosis has brought unimaginable emotional and financial strain on Jason and his family during what is already the most difficult time of their lives.

"As a community, we want to rally around Jason and give back some of the support and kindness he has shown to others over the years. " A Community Vehicle Run and fundraiser will also take place on May 31 in support of Jason, showing the "strength and kindness of the incredible community around him". So far, €3,016 has been raised out of the €5,000 target. To donate, head here .

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Jason Byrne Esophageal Cancer Fundraiser Gofundme Community Vehicle Run Coolboy Co Wicklow

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