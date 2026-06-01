Off-Duty Nurses' Heroic Efforts to Save Teenager at Formby Beach

Two off-duty nurses fought to save 15-year-old Chiedza Nyanjowa after she collapsed in the sea at Formby Beach, England. Despite 25 minutes of continuous CPR under difficult conditions including an incoming tide and poor mobile signal, the teenager tragically died. The nurses' immediate and sustained response provided critical care until emergency services arrived.

On Monday, May 25, at Formby Beach in England, a tragic incident unfolded as 15-year-old Chiedza Nyanjowa got into difficulty in the sea. Two off-duty nurses , Tara Oswick and her friend Emma, who were enjoying a day at the beach with their families, immediately rushed to her aid after noticing a child lying on the sand while a man attempted resuscitation.

After ensuring their own children were safe, they began providing emergency care. They found the teenager unconscious and unresponsive, with no detectable pulse and an obstructed airway. They commenced CPR immediately, facing significant challenges including a lack of equipment, poor mobile phone signal delaying emergency contact, and an incoming tide that forced them to repeatedly reposition Chiedza while continuing life-saving efforts. For 25 minutes, they administered continuous CPR amidst gathering bystanders until a lifeguard and National Trust ranger arrived.

A defibrillator was located and used. Shortly after, an air ambulance landed and its medical team took over. The nurses continued to assist by moving equipment, managing the crowd, and maintaining a clear area as the tide advanced. Despite their heroic and sustained efforts, Chiedza Nyanjowa sadly passed away.

Tara Oswick, the Wirral General Practice lead nurse, later expressed her condolences in a social media post, stating they had done their best to save her. Their actions ensured immediate and continuous resuscitation from the earliest possible moment, providing the teenager with the best chance of survival until advanced medical care arrived.

The incident highlights the critical importance of CPR training and rapid emergency response in out-of-hospital settings, while also underscoring the challenges posed by environmental factors like tidal conditions and poor communication infrastructure at popular coastal locations





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CPR Beach Rescue Formby Teenager Death Off-Duty Nurses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All-Ireland Championship Kicks Off with Thrilling MatchesThe All-Ireland Championship has finally kicked off with a bang, and it's set to be a thrilling summer of action. The opening day of the championship has seen some exciting matches, with Derry and New York both securing victories. The Christy Ring Cup final between Derry and Kerry was a closely contested match, with Derry emerging victorious by 3-24 to 3-19. This win is a significant one for Derry, as it secures their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup next year.

Read more »

Ireland's 2026 Bank Holidays: Extra Days Off and Festive Season QuirkIreland's public holiday schedule for 2026 includes a notable year-end quirk: St. Stephen's Day falls on a Saturday, potentially giving many workers an extra two days off on December 27 and 28, creating a four-day weekend after Christmas. The full list of ten public holidays provides a handy guide for planning trips and rest. Among them, St. Brigid's Day on February 2 is newly recognized. Most employees are entitled to paid leave on bank holidays, and if a holiday falls on a weekend, a substitute benefit day off is typically granted within a month. Half of the year's holidays have passed after the June bank holiday, with further breaks in August and October.

Read more »

Soccer Aid star Dermot O'Leary's favourite beach is 'gorgeous' spot in IrelandTV presenter Dermot O'Leary has opened up about a 'gorgeous' Irish beach he visited as a child - it holds a pecial place in his heart, and is two to two and a half hours drive from Dublin

Read more »

The Irish Times view on one-off housing changes: populism trumps planningThis Government has been increasingly candid about how little weight it attaches to climate targets

Read more »