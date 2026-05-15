Official Report: Little Kyran's Disappearance and Murder Inquiry

The tragic disappearance of six-year-old Kyran Durnin and the murder investigation into his mother Dayla. The case has raised serious concerns about child safeguarding, child protection agencies, and information sharing between the police and government.

Little Kyran, who was six years old when he was last seen alive in June 2022, was officially reported missing at the end of August 2024 following a tip-off at Drogheda Garda Station, along with his mother Dayla Durnin.

He was traced to Ipswich in south-east England, but there was no sign of him with her. After a thorough investigation, the case was upgraded to a murder investigation as no evidence was found indicating his survival. In the months following his disappearance, authorities received specific information suggesting his death. Anthony Maguire, a man known to Kyran, was arrested and later took his own life after his release.

The Irish government and child safeguarding agencies launched reviews to improve information sharing and child safeguards





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Kyran Durnin Murder Inquiry Child Protection Child Safeguarding Information Sharing Social Media Irish Mirror

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