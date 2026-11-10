Oil Prices Fall Below $90 as Trump Eases Iran Tensions

Brent crude drops below $90 per barrel as President Trump pauses military strikes on Iran, easing supply fears and boosting market stability after recent volatility.

Oil prices fell below $90 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since August. This decline occurred after US President Donald Trump downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran. The statement immediately eased global fears of sustained supply disruptions from the Middle East region.

Trump Halts Military Strikes on Iran

President Trump announced on Monday that he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being. This decision comes after appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister in White House talks. While Trump stated he plans to keep up a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz for now, he clarified that immediate additional strikes are not required. This shift in rhetoric directly impacts market sentiment by reducing the perceived risk of conflict escalation. Investors viewed the move as a de-escalation of tensions that had previously driven up energy costs.

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Market Analysts React to Eased Tensions

The Brent crude price has retreated more than 22 per cent from the six-month high of $118 it touched on October 30th. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, noted that the market continues to prioritize President Trump's more conciliatory tone toward Iran since the midterms. Waterer explained that while attacks on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz are still occurring, they have not escalated in a way that has forced a fresh risk premium into the market. This stability suggests that traders are no longer pricing in an imminent large-scale conflict as a primary factor for oil valuations.

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OPEC Output Rises Amidst Regional Calm

On the supply side, OPEC oil output rose in October, according to a Reuters survey. Gains were led by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq despite continued constraints on exports. This increase in production capacity further contributes to the downward pressure on prices. The combination of increased supply and reduced geopolitical risk has created a favorable environment for lower oil prices. Consumers and industries benefiting from lower fuel costs may see immediate relief in operational expenses.

Broader Geopolitical Context and Future Outlook

Elsewhere, Russian and Ukrainian officials planned to meet on Tuesday for two days of US-brokered talks. This marks their first meeting since February, signaling a potential thaw in relations between the two nations. Trump suggested last week that a broad peace deal was possible in their four-and-a-half-year-old war. The potential agreement could incorporate Europe's security concerns, adding another layer of stability to global markets. Although shipping disruptions in the Middle East remain a concern, the current trajectory suggests a period of relative calm for energy markets.