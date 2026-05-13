Oireachtas Committee Recommends Disabling Recommender Algorithms for Children and Adults Over 18, but No Ban on Social Media Use for Under-16s

The Oireachtas Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport has published a report on the regulation of online platforms and supports to improve online safety and participation. The committee recommends requiring platforms to disable recommender algorithms entirely for children and by default for people over 18. There should also be the provision of transparent, independently audited systems that prevent amplification of harmful or extreme content or disinformation.

Platforms should have to disable recommender algorithms entirely for children and by default for people over 18, committee says. No expert witness had recommended a ban on social media to the Oireachtas Committee , noted chairman Alan Kelly.

The committee recommends requiring platforms to disable recommender algorithms entirely for children and by default for people over 18. There should also be the provision of transparent, independently audited systems that prevent amplification of harmful or extreme content or disinformation. The report does not recommend a ban on social media use for under 16s of the kind proposed by Government Ministers in recent months. The recommendations do include considering the implementation of a privacy-preserving, risk-based age classification system.

At the launch of the report committee members expressed varied views on such a ban, with some remaining open to it. But a recommendation for a ban was not included, amid suggestions teenagers would find a way around any ban and with no expert witnesses having called for one during the committee’s meetings





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oireachtas Committee Recommends Recommender Algorithms Children Adults Over 18 Ban On Social Media Use For Under-16S Recommendation Disabling Transparent Independently Audited Harmful Or Extreme Content Disinformation Age Classification System Social Media Platforms Online Safety Participation Australia France Government Ministers Patrick O’Donovan Simon Harris Charles Leadership Crisis For Starmer King's Speech Major Back-Garden Modular Homes Local Property Tax Revenue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doireann Garrihy mindful of social media posts after welcoming baby RosieIrish radio star Doireann Garrihy shares her experience of how she has become more conscious of what she posts on social media since welcoming her daughter Rosie

Read more »

Gaelic Games Association Puts Forth Equitable Promotion for All 4 CodesA motion calling for 'equitable promotion' across all four codes in Gaelic Games was passed at the AGM of the Gaelic Players Association. The motion unanimously passed and aims to implement policy for equal media coverage, commercial support, and promotion across intercounty hurling, camogie, and football.

Read more »

Future days off considered for Irish football playoffs at Oireachtas committeeTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Council’s Oliver Bond plans would have cost up to €700,000 per flat, housing committee toldTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »