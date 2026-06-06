Oisín Byrne's Floral Screenprints: Time, Gesture, and Observation

Irish artist Oisín Byrne's new screenprint series, on view in Dublin, reflects on scale, colour, and the passage of time. The works originated from daily life drawings during a period spent observing documentary filmmaking, capturing the dynamism of floral forms and the quiet unfolding of days.

The London-based Irish artist, writer and filmmaker Oisín Byrne presents a new series of screenprints that continues his exploration of scale, colour, floral form, gesture and the passing of time.

The exhibition, featuring eight works, stems from a period of personal and artistic reflection during which Byrne was assisting filmmaker Sophie Connon on a documentary about performer Grace. The experience of observing Connon's editing process, with its emphasis on subtlety and the unfolding of time, deeply informed his own practice. Concurrently, Byrne found solace in drawing flowers-dahlias, tulips, irises-grown by his friend Jasper.

These daily drawings, created without intention for public display, accumulated over months and began to feel like a film in themselves, eventually evolving into the screenprints in the show. Byrne describes his multidisciplinary approach, which layers literature, overheard conversations, theory, and material experimentation. He works from his ultra-narrow 'Thin House' studio in London, valuing the immediacy of working from life and the unexpected discoveries that arise during the act of making.

For Byrne, creativity is fueled by diverse day jobs, reading, wandering into unrelated fields, and the vibrant exchange within a circle of trusted artistic friends. The series marks a return to Ireland for the artist, who studied at NCAD and later completed an MA at Goldsmiths. The exhibition at SO Fine Art Editions in Dublin offers a glimpse into his process, where gesture, time, and intimate observation converge on paper.

All unsold works will remain available after the show closes on June 26





TheGlossMag / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oisín Byrne Screenprints Exhibition Dublin Floral Art Observational Drawing Documentary Film Thin House Studio NCAD Goldsmiths Sophie Connon Grace Jasper SO Fine Art Editions Irish Artist

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malcolm Byrne resigns as chair of AI committee in wake of drink driving arrestDecision to step down as chair of Oireachtas committee ‘is entirely my own,’ says Fianna Fáil TD

Read more »

Malcolm Byrne steps down as committee chairman after drink-driving arrestMr Byrne said he was arrested early on May 28 while he was travelling from a hotel in Dublin to Dublin Airport

Read more »

David Byrne at St Anne’s Park in Dublin: Stage times, set list, ticket info, how to get there and moreEverything you need to know about the former Talking Heads musician’s concert on Sunday, June 7th

Read more »