Old Belvedere and Terenure College Draw in Energia All-Ireland League Thriller

Old Belvedere and Terenure College share points in a dramatic 20-20 Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A draw. Ballynahinch and Highfield also secure victories in Round 6.

Old Belvedere and Terenure College played to a 20-20 draw in a fiercely contested Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 1A match at Ollie Campbell Park. The top-of-the-table clash saw Old Belvedere establish an early 14-0 lead before Terenure College fought back to share the points.

Belvedere and Terenure Trade Blows

Old Belvedere built their early advantage through converted tries from James Dillon and Peter O'Beirne, with Dillon's score assisted by a pass from Rob Russell. The visitors faced additional pressure after receiving first-half yellow cards for Caspar Gabriel and Jordan Coghlan.

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Terenure College rallied through Oliver Coffey, who scored an impressive side-stepping finish and benefited from a penalty try. Aran Egan added two penalties to give Paul Barr's side a 20-14 lead late in the game. Sam Wisniewski and Justin Leonard scored tries in the 63rd and 69th minutes respectively to level the contest.

Both teams missed late opportunities to win, with Leonard miscuing a penalty kick and Gabriel's final effort falling short. The result keeps the top of the table tightly contested as the season progresses.

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Ballynahinch Climb Table With Win

Ballynahinch moved off the bottom of the table with a 31-14 victory over Cork Constitution at Ballymacarn Park. Former Ulster winger Aaron Sexton was instrumental, scoring two tries to open and close the scoring.

Sexton chased down a kick from Mark Best for the third-minute opener and secured the bonus point with a second try in the 82nd minute. The win provides a crucial boost for Ballynahinch as they look to improve their standing.

Lansdowne and St Mary's Extend Leads

Lansdowne defeated Clontarf 37-21 at the Aviva Stadium back pitch to move into sixth place. Ciarán Mangan scored two second-half tries for Rhys Ruddock's side, who are now just four points off the summit.

St Mary's College secured a 35-22 win over Young Munster at Templeville Road, with Mick O'Gara contributing 15 points. UCD moved to fourth place after a narrow 33-31 victory over Old Wesley, thanks to tries from James Culhane and Andrew Osborne.

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Highfield Defeat Blackrock in Division 1B

Highfield defeated Division 1B leaders Blackrock College 40-31 at Stradbrook, ending the Cork outfit's perfect start. Conor Galvin scored a hat-trick for Highfield in the upset victory.

Naas remained top of Division 1B with a 45-21 win over Dublin University at College Park. Donal Conroy scored two tries for Naas, while MU Barnhall defeated Instonians 30-20 at Parsonstown.

Elsewhere, Nenagh Ormond beat UCC 40-20 and City of Armagh defeated Garryowen 20-7. These results shape the competitive landscape of the Energia All-Ireland League as teams battle for promotion and survival.