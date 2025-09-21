Old Parish: Ciarán Murphy's Journey into the Heart of Hurling and Irish Identity

Ciarán Murphy, Second Captains podcaster and columnist, immerses himself in the world of hurling and Irish culture, moving to An Sean Phobal (Old Parish) and documenting his experiences as a first-time hurler at age 41. The book explores his journey, lessons learned, and his thoughts on the sport's evolution.

The landscape of Gaelic Games literature is rich with compelling works, spanning both autobiographical accounts and concept-driven explorations. Autobiographies, exemplified by Jackie Tyrrell's 'The Warrior's Code' and Kieran Donaghy's 'What Do You Think Of That?', offer intimate insights into the lives of athletes, often requiring a strong connection between subject and ghostwriter.

Concept books, such as Michael Foley's 'Kings of September' and Denis Walsh's 'Hurling: The Revolution Years,' delve into the sport's history, tactics, and cultural significance. Recent years have witnessed a resurgence of innovative ideas, as showcased by Paul Rouse's 'The Hurlers' and Eimear Ryan's 'The Grass Ceiling.' Ciarán Murphy, known for his work with the Second Captains podcast and The Irish Times, has now contributed to this vibrant scene with his book 'Old Parish,' following the success of his 2023 work 'This Is The Life'.\Murphy's latest endeavor represents a significant departure, involving a relocation, a lifestyle change, and a plunge into the heart of the hurling experience. Inspired by George Plimpton's 'Collector of Experiences,' Murphy sought to answer the question of why he felt disconnected from his Irish identity due to his lack of hurling experience. He moved from Dublin to An Sean Phobal (Old Parish) in West Waterford, an area steeped in his family's history, and at the age of 41, he embarked on his hurling journey. The book chronicles his experiences as he attempts to learn the game, navigate the challenges of the Irish language, and immerse himself in the local culture. Murphy's account is not just about playing hurling; it's also a story of self-discovery, cultural immersion, and the pursuit of understanding a sport that is deeply ingrained in the Irish psyche. He faces the realities of the game, including the physicality of the sport, the nuances of the rules, and the importance of adapting to a team environment.\Murphy's experience is a humorous and insightful journey into the world of hurling, capturing the essence of the game beyond the strategy and physicality. From his initial, humbling introduction as a full-forward in his first league game to his questions about hurling gloves, his pursuit is one of self-discovery and understanding. Murphy’s journey is filled with lessons, including the importance of feeling the game, which he learned from renowned hurling coach Jamie Wall. The book explores the evolution of the game and the tactical sophistication. He contrasts the chaotic, expressive nature of hurling with the more controlled aspects of Gaelic football, using examples from the Cork-Limerick semi-final, and emphasizes the emotional intensity of the sport. He captures the raw energy of the game, the fervent passion of the fans, and his own transformation as he becomes a part of the hurling community





