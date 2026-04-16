Olivia Breene: Building Bridges Through Connection and Value-Driven Strategy

Galway-based entrepreneur Olivia Breene discusses her journey from early work experiences to founding Lateralus B and leading MPI UK & Ireland. She highlights her passion for fostering genuine business connections, understanding stakeholder value, and the importance of resilience and continuous learning in achieving success.

Olivia Breene , a dynamic entrepreneur based in Galway, has made a significant impact on the strategic direction, partnerships, and growth models of the Momentum Festival. She is also the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Lateralus B, a business consultancy and creative strategy firm. Lateralus B specializes in commercial dynamics, marketing, and the strategy for live experiences.

Breene has harbored an entrepreneurial spirit since childhood, driven by a desire for the freedom to build meaningful ventures and collaborate with individuals she genuinely connects with. This innate drive is characterized by a constant exploration of ideas and a persistent question: what if we approached this differently? Her unique blend of commercial instincts and creative thinking has proven to be an invaluable asset in her diverse roles. Currently, she holds the positions of CEO/Founder of Lateralus B and President of MPI UK & Ireland.

What truly fuels her is her ability to identify opportunities that others overlook, stemming from an obsession with fostering connection. She excels at recognizing those pivotal business moments when interactions transcend the transactional and become transformational, laying the groundwork for authentic business relationships. While many overlook these crucial junctures, Breene has cultivated the skill to pause and engage with them. This approach, centered on understanding value for all stakeholders—not just the bottom line—profoundly alters business dynamics. Ensuring clients, audiences, partners, and customers clearly perceive their benefit is paramount. Dedicating time to explore what truly matters, cultivate trust, and forge genuine connections is not merely about soft skills; it represents core business strategy. When this foundational element is mastered, all other aspects of the business tend to align and flourish.

Her current leadership roles have naturally evolved as avenues to further her passion for bridging ideas and people. Breene’s academic background further solidifies her multidisciplinary approach. She pursued studies in design, complemented by later coursework in economics and business. This academic fusion allowed her to skillfully integrate strategic commercial thinking with creativity and the art of storytelling, providing a perfect foundation for navigating diverse professional landscapes. However, she firmly believes that the most profound learning experiences are gained through practical application. A dedicated proponent of continuous professional development, Breene actively engages in numerous micro-courses to enhance her skill set.

Her extensive experience in large-scale retail leadership at Brown Thomas/Arnotts and the Kilkenny Group, along with her tenure as Head of Business Development for AVCOM, provided her with invaluable insights. During these roles, she honed her ability to harmonize commercial strategy, operations, creativity, and people leadership under demanding conditions. A consistent thread woven throughout her career has been the cultivation of community and relationships. These experiences equipped her with the expertise to navigate complex business environments, deeply understand the nuances of customer experience, and develop strategies that effectively connect individuals, brands, and opportunities. This, in turn, fosters trust, drives new revenue streams, and generates significant value.

Breene’s work ethic was forged from an early age in her hometown seaside resort of Kilkee, where she undertook the task of cleaning holiday homes. This formative experience instilled in her a profound appreciation for hard work, meticulous attention to detail, and the critical importance of exceeding expectations. Her initial professional role at Keane Mahony Smith, an estate agency in Galway, proved to be a rich learning ground. There, she embraced a multifaceted position, contributing to sales, spearheading new development campaigns, engaging in creative work, handling interiors, developing the website, and crafting sales strategies. This extensive exposure provided the bedrock for her understanding of how diverse skills intersect and contribute to business success. A key takeaway was the realization that with supportive leadership—bosses who listen, believe, and allow individuals to explore their potential—one can significantly enhance a company's value. Joe Greaney and Andrew Heffernan, two pivotal figures in her early career, remain influential mentors. They exemplified exceptional leadership by nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and empowering their teams to bring their full capabilities to the workplace. This role served as an intensive masterclass in versatility, customer service, and the tangible value that creative thinking can bring to traditional business models. It underscored her understanding that success is a confluence of intersecting skills, perspectives, and collaborative support, leading to the creation of something truly exceptional—a principle that contributed to her nearly decade-long tenure with the company.

While acknowledging the indispensable nature of hard work, Breene emphasizes that every successful individual has navigated numerous failures. She asserts that rewards are inextricably linked to risk, and the most crucial lesson learned has been the reframing of failure not as a detrimental setback, but as an intrinsic component of growth and achievement. The principle of sowing and reaping applies directly to self-investment, understanding one's intrinsic worth, and recognizing that true value lies not in isolated successes or failures, but in resilience, continuous learning, and the unwavering commitment to progress. Comprehending and delivering value, alongside a firm grasp of one's own worth, is presented as the ultimate determinant of success.





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