Olivia Rodrigo's Sold-Out Marlay Park Concerts: Key Travel, Entry, and Prohibited Items Guidelines

Essential information for attendees of Olivia Rodrigo's two sold-out concerts at Marlay Park, Dublin, covering travel advice, venue rules, age restrictions, and a comprehensive list of prohibited items for the June 20th and 21st shows.

International pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform two highly anticipated concerts at Marlay Park in Dublin this weekend, with both shows officially sold out.

As part of her ongoing "The Art Of Loving" tour, the American singer-songwriter will take the stage on Saturday, June 20th, and Sunday, June 21st. Organizers have confirmed that while no precise set time has been officially announced, Olivia is generally expected to appear around 8:00 PM local time. Her opening acts for both evenings will be British talent Sasha Keable and South African artist Alice Phoebe Lou.

Given the extreme popularity of the events, a series of important logistical and safety guidelines have been issued to ensure a smooth and secure experience for all attendees. A strict policy prohibits any form of camping or queueing before the official opening of the venue gates. Gardaí will be actively patrolling the surrounding areas to enforce this rule, so fans are urged simply to arrive when the doors officially open.

Concert-goers are strongly advised to plan their travel with significant flexibility, allowing at least three extra hours for journeys to and from the park. Traffic congestion and parking delays are described as inevitable, leading promoters to heavily encourage the use of alternative transport: walking, cycling, public transit via designated event bus services, or carpooling. It is noted that the promoters themselves do not operate any dedicated shuttle services. Illegal parking in residential zones or other unauthorized areas is strictly forbidden.

For those reliant on public transit, several Dublin Bus routes-including the 14, 16, and 74-service Marlay Park directly. A new measure for 2026 designates Nutgrove Shopping Centre as the exclusive post-concert pick-up zone for all Marlay Park events. The venue itself operates as a completely cashless site; all bars and food vendors will accept card payments only.

Regarding entry rules, individuals under the age of 16 must be continuously supervised by a parent or guardian over 25, who assumes full responsibility and must remain with the minor throughout the entire event. Standing tickets are restricted to persons aged 14 and above, with strict age verification procedures in place. Unaccompanied minors under 16 will be denied entry without any refund.

While all attendees require a valid ticket, it is generally recommended that children under five years old should not be brought to the event due to the nature of a large-scale outdoor concert. Security will enforce a comprehensive prohibited items list to maintain safety and speed up bag checks. Large bags and backpacks are strongly discouraged as they may cause delays or result in refusal of entry, and there are no storage facilities on-site.

Items left unattended at entrances or in surrounding areas will be removed and disposed of. Banned items include any bag exceeding A4 size, signs or flags larger than A3, flag poles, glass or cans, umbrellas, alcohol, e-scooters and e-bikes, disposable vapes, flares, professional cameras, and audio recording equipment. A full detailed list is available via a provided link





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Olivia Rodrigo Marlay Park Dublin Concert The Art Of Loving Tour Travel Advisory Venue Rules Prohibited Items Age Restrictions Cashless Venue Public Transport

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