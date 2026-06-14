Olympian Ciara Mageean Speaks About Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Olympian Ciara Mageean speaks with remarkable honesty and eloquence about a shocking cancer diagnosis. Mageean, the reigning European 1,500m champion, was told by her doctors last year, at the age of 33, that she had stage four bowel cancer.

Olympian Ciara Mageean speaks with remarkable honesty and eloquence about a shocking cancer diagnosis . Mageean, the reigning European 1 , 500m champion , was told by her doctors last year, at the age of 33, that she had stage four bowel cancer .

In her conversation with Clerkin, she recalls with remarkable honesty and eloquence the moment she received the shocking diagnosis and describes the year she has spent adjusting to a reality that seems to make no sense. Thousands of vulnerable children's records 'may be destroyed' in coming weeks, as a dispute over public v private maternity care between the Government and the Rotunda hospital in Dublin was leading the news.

Violence broke out on the streets of Belfast this week when a brutal stabbing in the north of the city was followed by racist riots. The future of the Kinahan cartel, once one of Europe's most powerful drug gangs, is in doubt after a concerted effort by the authorities in Ireland, the US and the Middle East to take on its leaders. The World Cup is still free to watch in Ireland, but for how much longer?

Russians react as intelligence services shut down the internet, and Roy Keane among owners in Dublin 4 complex making six-figure gains from flipping luxury apartments





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Ciara Mageean Cancer Diagnosis European 1 500M Champion Bowel Cancer Olympian

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