Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant says an Irish Omagh bombing inquiry would be unthinkable to rule out, while Irish ministers say they remain open to a second probe in the South.

The Irish Government is under growing pressure to establish its own inquiry into the Omagh bombing after Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant said a Republic of Ireland inquiry would be unthinkable to rule out. Bryant made the remarks after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin on Thursday, where he and other British ministers met Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee and Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan.

The Omagh bombing took place on August 15th, 1998, when a dissident republican car bomb in Omagh, Co Tyrone, killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins. It is widely described as the worst atrocity of the Troubles. Bereaved families have renewed calls for Dublin to open its own public inquiry.

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How the UK Omagh Inquiry Shapes the Irish Probe Debate

The UK inquiry into the Omagh bombing, chaired by Andrew Turnbull, is holding evidential hearings to determine whether the attack could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities. The inquiry has also heard evidence in recent weeks relating to Irish State agencies, which is the main reason the question of a parallel inquiry in the Republic has returned to the agenda.

Bryant said it is difficult to see how questions would not remain at the end of the Belfast process, and he argued that a Republic of Ireland inquiry would then be a logical step. He framed the issue as one of completeness rather than blame, pointing to the evidence already emerging from the proceedings.

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Irish Ministers Respond on Cooperation and a Second Inquiry

Irish Ministers McEntee and O'Callaghan said the Government will continue co-operating fully with the Omagh inquiry in Northern Ireland. O'Callaghan said the Garda had provided the inquiry with 50,000 documents, and he confirmed that the Government's cooperation with the process is ongoing.

O'Callaghan said he has an open mind about a Southern inquiry if questions remain unanswered at the end of the UK process. He warned that parallel inquiries could produce conflicting outcomes, citing the risk of a witness being believed in one inquiry and not believed in the other.

McEntee said that if elements remain unanswered, the Government is absolutely committed to looking at a second inquiry, and she said this commitment has been communicated directly to victims' families. She added that if there is a requirement or a need, this Government, or any future government, will not be found wanting.

Legacy Act Case and What Comes Next for Victims

Bryant also urged Irish Ministers to suspend Ireland's interstate legal action against the UK over the previous Conservative government's Legacy Act. Ireland initiated the European Court of Human Rights interstate case in 2023, arguing that the Legacy Act breached international human rights law.

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The current UK Labour government has introduced legislation to repeal and replace the Legacy Act. McEntee said she had every confidence that the legislation would be replaced and confirmed that the Government intends to remove the case, but she noted that while the current legislation remains law, it presents a challenge for the Irish side. Bryant said the two governments are utterly aligned on legislation addressing the legacy of the Troubles, which is progressing through both Westminster and the Oireachtas.