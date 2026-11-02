Ombudsman Finds HSE Failed to Ensure Universal Child Health Checks for All Under Six

An Ombudsman investigation reveals that HSE prioritization reforms have left thousands of children without vital developmental checks, prompting four key recommendations for national oversight.

The State has failed to ensure effective delivery of universal public health development checks for all children under the age of six, according to a damning investigation published by the Ombudsman for Children's Office on Tuesday. The watchdog highlighted that structural changes implemented by the Health Service Executive in 2022 have directly contributed to significant gaps in essential health assessments for infants and toddlers across Ireland.

Systemic Failures in Child Development Monitoring

The 2022 administrative reforms replaced the previous model of universal access to developmental checks with a complex prioritization system. This new framework is currently operating in varying degrees of effectiveness across five of the country's six health regions, creating an uneven landscape of care for vulnerable families. The Ombudsman warned that this shift has increased the risk that developmental, behavioural, emotional, and health needs may not be identified and addressed in a timely manner, potentially causing long-term harm to children.

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Stakeholder Positions on Data Gaps and Access

Ombudsman for Children Niall Muldoon emphasized that the first years of a child's life are essential for their development, noting that universal child developmental health checks carried out by public health nurses in Ireland are a critical part of those early years. However, the report cites a lack of complete and available data on how many children have missed their checks, making it difficult to get a national picture of the scale of the issue. Families have contacted the office expressing deep concern about the impact on their children of missing their checks and the long-term consequences on their development and potential access to services and supports.

Parliamentary Figures Reveal Scope of Missing Assessments

Muldoon cited figures from Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill in response to a parliamentary question in January 2026, which suggested that about 14.2 per cent of children did not receive the nine- to 11-month developmental assessment within the recommended timeframe the previous year. With around 54,000 births registered in 2025, this equates to around 7,700 babies who missed these vital checks. The situation is worse in different parts of the country, with blackspots identified in different areas, indicating that the failure is not uniform but concentrated in specific geographic zones.

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Risks for Vulnerable Children in Emergency Accommodation

The Ombudsman expressed specific concern that children living in emergency accommodation and in the International Protection system are at particular risk due to the transience of their living arrangements. The instability associated with temporary housing disrupts the continuity of care provided by public health nurses, leaving these children particularly exposed to the gaps created by the new prioritization model. The report notes that this has significant implications for children's rights, as these populations are often the most in need of consistent and early intervention.

Four Key Recommendations for Health Service Executive Reform

Muldoon made four recommendations to the Health Service Executive to improve access to developmental checks and safeguard children's welfare. These include putting a plan in place under the National Healthy Childhood Programme to ensure all children receive their checks, making special arrangements for children in temporary accommodation to access public health nurses, strengthening the child protection and safeguarding role of the PHN, and developing a national system for collecting data and monitoring public health nurse child health services.

Health Service Executive Commits to National Oversight

The Health Service Executive has accepted the findings of the investigation and has committed to setting up a national oversight group to implement the recommendations. This move signals a potential turning point in how child health services are managed and monitored, aiming to restore the universal access that was previously available before the 2022 reforms. The establishment of this group is expected to address the data collection issues and ensure that no child falls through the cracks due to regional discrepancies or systemic inefficiencies.