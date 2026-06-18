Ombudsman Makes History with Second Prince of Wales's Stakes Victory at Royal Ascot

Ombudsman, ridden by William Buick, secured a historic second win in the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, dominating a strong field and potentially reshaping world rankings. Aidan O'Brien also reached his 99th Ascot win, while controversy over jockey bans persisted.

Ascot Racecourse's historic reputation for excellence was underlined by Ombudsman 's stunning success in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, making him the first horse to win this Group One race twice since its upgrade in 2000.

William Buick's mount triumphed by four lengths, showcasing exceptional acceleration despite a relaxed ride. Trainer John Gosden praised the performance, noting Ombudsman's ability to combine a miler's turn of foot with stamina over ten furlongs. The victory may boost Ombudsman's world ranking, currently behind only Calandagan.

Meanwhile, Aidan O'Brien achieved his 99th Royal Ascot win with Victorious in the Queen Mary Stakes, and his son Joseph secured a double in the Queens Vase and Windsor Castle. Controversy arose from Christophe Soumillon's eight-day ban for allowing Ryan Moore inside in the previous day's race, with O'Brien denying any team tactics. Ombudsman's win was dominant, as he overtook Minnie Hauk and Daryz in the straight. Buick's tactical patience paid off, sitting back before unleashing a decisive burst.

Minnie Hauk, the dual Oaks winner, was runner-up but could not match Ombudsman's acceleration. Gosden hinted at a possible run in the Eclipse next month but more likely targets the Juddmonte International at York. This performance could see Ombudsman's handicap mark rise, challenging Calandagan's top rating. The Prince of Wales's Stakes featured a strong field including an Arc winner and multiple Group One victors, making Ombudsman's victory even more impressive.

Aidan O'Brien celebrated his 99th Ascot victory with Victorious, an unbeaten filly blind in one eye, who justified favouritism in the Queen Mary Stakes. Joseph O'Brien contributed two wins, with Limestone narrowly taking the Queens Vase and 33/1 shot King Of Cloughan winning the Windsor Castle. The shadow of Soumillon's ban lingered, but O'Brien dismissed suggestions of team riding, emphasizing that his horses are entered to ensure an even pace.

The day's results highlighted both the competitive depth and occasional controversies that define Royal Ascot





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Ombudsman William Buick Prince Of Wales's Stakes Royal Ascot Aidan O'brien Victorious Jockey Ban Thoroughbred Racing Group One

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