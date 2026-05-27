One Dead, Nine Missing After Chemical Tank Implosion at Washington Paper Mill

A chemical tank containing 900,000 gallons of corrosive white liquor collapsed at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, Washington, killing one and leaving nine missing. Recovery efforts are underway with concerns over tank stability and hazardous material leakage.

A catastrophic failure occurred at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility in Longview, Washington, when a massive chemical tank holding nearly a million gallons of a highly corrosive liquid known as white liquor imploded.

The incident resulted in one fatality and left nine workers missing, with authorities declaring no hope for rescue and shifting to a recovery operation. Emergency responders plan to stabilize the remaining structure and its hazardous contents before searching for the missing. Several individuals were injured, some critically, including a firefighter who responded to the scene.

The collapse sparked community grief and raised urgent questions about the cause, while the facility-a vital pulp and paper mill employing about 1,000 people-remains central to the local economy. State and federal officials have pledged to investigate, and the Department of Ecology is assessing environmental impacts after white liquor spilled into a drainage ditch





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Chemical Tank Implosion Nippon Dynawave Longview Washington White Liquor Paper Mill Accident Industrial Disaster Missing Workers Recovery Effort Hazardous Material

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