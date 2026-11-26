Kathleen MacMahon's Other People's Lives is the 2027 One Dublin One Book pick. The selection highlights contemporary Dublin themes with city-wide events planned for April 2027.

Kathleen MacMahon has been officially selected as the author for the One Dublin One Book initiative for 2027. Her novel, titled Other People's Lives, will serve as the central text for the annual citywide reading program organized by Dublin City Council. The selection aims to unite residents through a shared literary experience and a comprehensive schedule of cultural activities.

Core Details of the 2027 Selection

Acting Dublin City Librarian Brendan Teeling announced that the council's invitation to read and enjoy a book connected with Dublin each April will feature MacMahon's work. Led by Dublin Unesco City of Literature and Dublin City Libraries, the initiative is designed to bring readers together through a shared reading experience. The program includes a citywide schedule of events, conversations, and cultural activities centered around the chosen text.

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Teeling praised the novel for creating a warm, perceptive, and very recognizable portrait of contemporary Dublin life. He noted that the story focuses on friendship, family, and the choices people make. These themes are expected to resonate with readers of all ages throughout the city.

Stakeholder Positions and Narrative Details

Other People's Lives follows lifelong friends Justine and Iseult. As schoolgirls in Dublin, they imagined that adulthood would bring certainty and happiness. The novel spans decades of their shared history, moving between the present day and key moments from the past. It explores friendship, marriage, family life, and middle age with warmth, insight, and humor.

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The story is set against a recognizably contemporary Dublin backdrop. MacMahon stated that the setting near Dublin's Grand Canal is a part of the city that lies at the heart of her personal and family history. She expressed gratitude for the selection, noting that having the city's wonderful libraries choose the book made the honor sweeter.

MacMahon described herself as a Dubliner who is grateful and proud to have her work selected. She emphasized that the choice by the libraries adds a specific layer of significance to the award. The author looks forward to the conversations the book will inspire across the city in April 2027.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Events

Details of the One Dublin One Book program will be announced in early 2027. The program will include events across the city celebrating and discussing the book and its themes. This approach ensures that the literary engagement extends beyond simple reading into community interaction.

The selection also aligns with a broader cultural moment for Irish literature. New RED C research reveals that only 3 percent of Irish adults have read James Joyce's masterpiece Ulysses in full. Furthermore, 4 percent admit to having told someone they had read it when they had not. A surprising 23 percent had never heard of Ulysses before taking part in the survey.

The proportion of unacquainted readers rises to 36 percent among 18-34-year-olds. This data highlights a gap in literary awareness among young people in Ireland. The One Dublin One Book program aims to address such gaps by making Irish writing accessible and imaginative.

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As Dior prepares to bring its fashion show to the historic Old Library at Trinity College Dublin this December, Joyce's masterpiece is experiencing a fashion moment. Irish creative director Jonathan Anderson has reimagined the iconic Dior Book Tote with an embroidered reproduction of the distinctive blue first-edition cover of Ulysses.

To coincide with Dior's visit to Dublin, MoLI is launching Ulysses, Tailored. This is a limited-edition, 20-minute guided tour introducing visitors to Joyce's iconic novel. The tour covers its characters, connection to Dublin, and enduring creative influence.

Visitors will come face to face with the priceless Copy No. 1 of Ulysses. This first edition was inscribed by Joyce to his patron Harriet Shaw Weaver. The exhibit also features a rare first edition of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

David Cleary, CEO and director of MoLI, emphasized that Irish writing continues to inspire creativity around the world. He noted that awareness of one of the nation's greatest literary works is surprisingly low among young people. MoLI aims to change this by bringing Irish writing to life in accessible ways.

Cleary described Jonathan Anderson's choice of Dublin for such an esteemed event as a celebration. This event highlights the enduring influence of Irish literature and creativity on the world stage. The selection of MacMahon's novel supports this broader narrative of global Irish cultural impact.