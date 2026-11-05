One in Four Renters in South Dublin Pay Over Half Income for Housing

New CSO data reveals severe rent burden in Ireland, with 25% of tenants in South Dublin paying over 50% of disposable income for housing in 2024.

A significant portion of private sector tenants in the greater Dublin area and eastern counties are facing severe financial pressure due to housing costs, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office ( CSO). The official statistics agency revealed that twenty-five percent of renters in South Dublin, Fingal, Wicklow, and Louth allocated more than fifty percent of their disposable income toward rent in 2024. This finding highlights a deepening crisis in the private rental market across these specific local authority areas.

Rent Burden Statistics Across Counties

The CSO examined the financial strain on private sector tenants across all thirty-one local authority areas in the state to understand the extent of the rent burden. The report identified that twenty-six percent of tenants in South Dublin spent at least half of their disposable income on rent in 2024. Additionally, twenty-five percent of tenants in Fingal, Wicklow, and Louth faced similar excessive rental costs during the same year. These figures represent a critical threshold where housing costs compromise other essential living expenses for a large segment of the population.

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Between one-fifth and one-quarter of tenants in Dublin city, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Galway City, Carlow, and Meath also reported facing comparable rental cost pressures. When looking at a slightly lower threshold, the CSO noted that thirty-four percent of all private tenants in South Dublin spent over forty percent of their disposable income on rent. This high burden was also observed in Fingal, where thirty-three percent of tenants exceeded this percentage, as well as in Louth and Wicklow, both recording thirty-three percent of tenants in the same category. In stark contrast, only eighteen percent of private tenants in Leitrim spent more than forty percent of their income on rent, indicating significant regional disparities in housing affordability.

Housing Market Prices and Tenant Demographics

These statistical findings align with recent market data suggesting that the average market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is currently €2,204 per month nationwide. The average rises significantly to €2,634 per month for similar properties in Dublin. The scale of the private rental sector is substantial, with Census 2022 data showing that more than 880,000 people lived in households renting from private landlords. An additional 75,000 individuals resided in households renting from a voluntary body, underscoring the reliance on the private sector for housing.

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The median age of private market renters was recorded as 34 in 2024, with a concentrated demographic profile. More than two-thirds, specifically sixty-eight percent of private renters, were aged between 25 and 44. Another twenty-one percent of private renters fell into the 45 to 65 age bracket. Only a small fraction, just three percent, were aged 65 and over, suggesting that the current rental crisis primarily impacts younger and middle-aged working populations.

Income Sources and Landlord Profiles

Employee income served as the primary source of income for approximately seventy-three percent of private tenants, indicating that most renters are employed full-time yet still struggle with costs. Social welfare payments, excluding pensions, were the main income source for sixteen percent of tenants. Self-employed income accounted for five percent of private renters. The disparity is also visible in the landlord population, where the majority of landlords were aged between 50 and 64. A third of landlords were aged over 65, an older demographic than the typical tenant.

Financial profiles of landlords also show varied distributions. Approximately sixty-two percent of landlords had a total gross income from all sources of less than €60,000 in 2024. At the top end of the income distribution, four percent of landlords had a total gross income of more than €200,000. The most common employment sector for individual landlords was financial and real estate activities, comprising thirty-nine percent of the group, followed by the construction sector, which accounted for fifteen percent. These figures provide a detailed snapshot of the economic dynamics driving the rental sector in the State.