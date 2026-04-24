One price, home and away: from a four-bed by the beach in Rosslare to a duplex in the heart of Paris

A look at diverse properties for sale across Europe, ranging from a medieval Italian residence with a watchtower to a modern Irish beachfront home, a Parisian duplex, and a large Portuguese estate.

The allure of owning a piece of history, coupled with the desire for modern comfort and diverse locations, is showcased in a fascinating collection of properties currently on the market.

From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the vibrant streets of Paris, and the sun-kissed shores of Ireland to the historic towns of Portugal, these homes offer a unique blend of character and lifestyle. In the heart of Torrita di Siena, Italy, approximately 40 kilometers from the city of Siena, lies a remarkable property dating back to 1260. This medieval residence boasts a striking watchtower and is surprisingly well-preserved for its age.

The home features a comfortable layout with a living room, dining room, kitchen, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The tower itself spans three levels, including a spacious cellar on the ground floor, offering potential for unique usage. The property is secured behind gates and benefits from a large, private garden, providing a tranquil retreat. Moving to the Irish coast, a stunning beachfront property in Rosslare presents a modern lifestyle with breathtaking sea views.

This B2-rated home offers 393 square meters (4,230 square feet) of living space, designed with an open-plan layout that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, living room, dining room, and sunroom. Large windows maximize the panoramic ocean vistas. The property includes four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, ensuring ample space for family and guests. The southwest-facing garden is meticulously landscaped, and the entrance is set back from the road, enhancing privacy and creating a sense of seclusion.

Across the Channel, in the fashionable city of Paris, a charming duplex apartment on Rue Montorgueil offers a taste of Parisian elegance. Situated on the third and fourth floors of a period building, this 85 square meter (915 square feet) residence overlooks a peaceful courtyard. The lower level features two lounge areas, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining area, a study, and a bathroom. Upstairs, a spacious bedroom and another bathroom complete the layout.

The apartment is beautifully designed in a classic Parisian style, with wooden floors, exposed brick walls, and a striking floating staircase. For those seeking luxury and space, a magnificent property in an affluent neighborhood offers 420 square meters (4,521 square feet) of living area. This expansive home includes five living areas, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms, providing ample room for comfortable living and entertaining.

The outdoor space is equally impressive, featuring a pool, barbecue area, pizza oven, two garages, and a dedicated 'man cave'. Residents also enjoy access to a soccer field, playground, 24-hour concierge service, and a tennis court.

Finally, in the historic town of Batalha, Portugal, a substantial property presents an ideal opportunity for accommodating family and friends. The estate comprises two houses, one with seven bedrooms and the other with four, both featuring private gardens. A ground-floor shop offers potential for conversion, and ample attic and storage spaces provide additional flexibility. Dating back to 1850, the property is centrally located in the old town, surrounded by restaurants and shops.

This diverse selection of properties demonstrates the wide range of options available to those seeking a new home, whether it's a historic residence, a modern beachfront retreat, a stylish Parisian apartment, or a luxurious estate with extensive amenities. Each property offers a unique lifestyle and a chance to own a piece of something special





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