OnlyFans Nears $3 Billion Stake Sale to Architect Capital Amidst Post-Owner Transition

UK-based streaming platform OnlyFans is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake to San Francisco fund Architect Capital, potentially valuing the business at over $3 billion. The deal follows the death of owner Leonid Radvinsky and aims to bring stability and develop new financial services for creators.

OnlyFans, the prominent UK-based streaming platform primarily known for its use by sex workers, is reportedly on the cusp of finalizing an agreement to divest a minority stake. This proposed transaction is anticipated to place the company's valuation at a substantial figure exceeding $3 billion, equivalent to approximately €2.5 billion. The timing of this significant financial maneuver follows the recent passing of the platform's owner last month.

Sources close to the matter indicate that the group is currently engaged in advanced discussions with Architect Capital, a venture capital fund headquartered in San Francisco. The stake under consideration for sale is reportedly less than 20 percent of the company's equity. This potential stake sale represents the culmination of several years of intermittent efforts by OnlyFans to attract external investment. These initiatives, however, were reportedly overshadowed in recent months by the owner, Leonid Radvinsky’s, health struggles and subsequent death in late March. Industry observers suggest that an agreement could be reached as early as next month, according to three individuals privy to the ongoing negotiations. While the current deal is designed to pave the way for future stake sales, it is not entirely immune to last-minute impediments, as cautioned by the same sources. The ultimate control of OnlyFans will remain with the family trust that has inherited Radvinsky’s shares. This trust is reportedly being managed by Radvinsky’s widow, Katie, who has assumed responsibility for overseeing the sale process following her husband's illness and death. One individual closely associated with the discussions highlighted that the proposed pact would introduce a greater degree of stability to the business, which is noted for its continued and significant profitability. In the previous fiscal year alone, OnlyFans distributed an impressive $701 million in dividends to its stakeholders. Earlier in its pursuit of external capital, the company had been aiming for a valuation exceeding $5 billion when it was exploring the sale of a majority stake. However, the strategic decision to offer only a modest portion of the business without relinquishing controlling interest has consequently influenced the valuation of the stake being considered for sale. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Architect Capital had entered into exclusive negotiations with OnlyFans towards the end of last year, specifically for the acquisition of a majority stake. It is also worth noting that OnlyFans had attracted interest from other potential investors, including the Los Angeles-based investment firm Forest Road Company, which was reportedly backed by the prominent British billionaires, David and Simon Reuben. Leonid Radvinsky played a pivotal role in transforming the adult entertainment industry during his tenure at the helm of OnlyFans. Under his leadership, the company emerged as one of Britain's most successful startups, generating a remarkable $7.2 billion in revenue last year. This revenue stream was derived from users who subscribed to content creators, offered tips, and made payments for exclusive requests. His untimely death at the age of 43 left the future of his multi-billion-dollar enterprise in a state of uncertainty. Radvinsky, an entrepreneur of Ukrainian-American descent, had acquired Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018. As part of the potential new agreement with Architect Capital, OnlyFans is expected to collaborate on the development of novel financial services and products. These offerings are intended to support creators, many of whom face challenges in accessing conventional banking facilities. Architect Capital is reportedly funding this transaction through a special-purpose vehicle, with backing from a consortium of other investors. Representatives for OnlyFans have declined to provide any comment on the matter, and Architect Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment





IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Onlyfans Investment Acquisition Fintech Content Creators

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Kielty's Future on The Late Late Show Uncertain as Season Nears EndSpeculation is mounting that Patrick Kielty may be concluding his tenure as host of RTÉ's The Late Late Show following its summer run. While RTÉ has declined to comment on individual contracts, a statement regarding the presenter's status is expected soon. This follows former host Ryan Tubridy's comments suggesting he would not return to the role.

Read more »

Rodent Activity Surges in Dublin: Rentokil Reports Significant Rise in Rat and Mouse InfestationsNew figures from Irish pest control provider Rentokil reveal a notable increase in rodent activity across Dublin during the first quarter of 2026. Rat activity saw a 14 percent rise, while mouse activity experienced a substantial 48 percent jump compared to the same period in the previous year. This trend mirrors broader national increases, with experts highlighting the sharp spike in mice in the capital as particularly concerning and urging proactive measures from homeowners and businesses.

Read more »

Ulysses Secures $8 Million Seed Funding to Scale Autonomous Ocean Restoration TechnologyUlysses, a company utilizing autonomous robots for marine habitat restoration, has raised $8 million in a seed funding round, bringing its total funding to $46 million. This capital will be used to scale production of their Mako underwater vehicle, advance their Leviathan surface vessel and Kraken launch-and-recovery system, expand the team, and invest further in product development. The company aims to revolutionize ocean access and capability by deploying autonomous systems for tasks like seagrass planting, which acts as a carbon sink.

Read more »

Bawag Acquires PTSB, Pledges Dublin Headquarters and Branch NetworkAustrian bank Bawag has committed to maintaining PTSB's headquarters in Dublin and a significant branch presence for two years following its €1.62 billion acquisition. Bawag also plans to review and potentially expand its product offerings in Ireland. The deal, which is expected to result in a nearly €400 million gain for Bawag through negative goodwill, includes a potential significant risk transfer (SRT) deal on part of PTSB's loan book, aiming to reduce Bawag's capital requirements.

Read more »

Global Markets Respond to Geopolitical Tensions and Corporate DevelopmentsThis news roundup covers the impact of the Strait of Hormuz blockade on energy prices, a capital deal by Austrian bank Bawag concerning PTSB, a €550,131 award for a former Twitter manager, the new head of Primark's plans, world market resilience despite geopolitical events, a potential buyout of legacy shareholders by the London Stock Exchange, and plans for the expansion of Mahon Point shopping centre.

Read more »

Meet the fourth-generation designer whose London-based label just landed in ArnottsFounder and Creative Director of Maisonel, James Ellis continues his family’s century-long legacy in fashion. With an aesthetic defined...

Read more »