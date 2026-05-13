Open relationship doubts and self-love in a relationship

A person discusses their concerns about an open relationship with their partner and reflects on the importance of self-love in maintaining a healthy relationship.

This feels like a pivotal point in our relationship and I’m afraid of losing the one person I could consider spending my life with. *...

* I really love him and maybe I could tolerate him having sex with someone else when I am not there. Sex should be about pleasure and this is what should drive our choices and decisions. Anxiety will affect your desire, and your sense of enjoyment should only be driven by what you find pleasurable. I’d recommend investing in yourself and then your sexual choices will reflect only what is pleasurable for you





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Open Relationship Doubt Self-Love Self-Worth Anxiety Pleasure Consent

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