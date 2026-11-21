Opportunity Green Ireland argues the TAFF Roadmap ignores aviation growth, warning Dublin Airport could breach carbon budgets by 2034 without strict emission caps and EU ETS inclusion.

Sorcha Tunney of Opportunity Green Ireland has issued a stark critique of the Transition Away From Fossil Fuels (TAFF) Roadmap, stating the government fails to answer critical questions about increasing aviation emissions. The roadmap, launched by Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O'Brien at Cop31 in Turkey, lacks specific timelines for managing the environmental impact of expanded air travel. Despite the fanfare surrounding the announcement on November 18th, the document does not address who will be responsible for the rising carbon footprint associated with additional flights.

TAFF Roadmap Aviation Strategy Flaws

The government's plan acknowledges that aviation and shipping must transition away from fossil fuels, yet it remains deeply flawed in its approach to managing the sector. The roadmap emphasizes technological improvements, sustainable aviation fuels, and operational efficiencies without setting concrete measures to handle increased demand for air travel. This strategy ignores the reality that sustainable fuels are currently scarce and expensive, while fuel savings from efficient aircraft are easily negated by growth in passenger numbers.

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Dublin Airport Carbon Budget Exceedance

Analysis commissioned by Opportunity Green this year reveals that Dublin Airport could exhaust its fair share of a Paris-aligned carbon budget by 2034 if current expansion plans proceed. This exhaustion would occur sixteen years early, indicating a severe misalignment between airport growth and climate commitments. The government recently legislated to lift Dublin Airport's annual passenger cap from 32 million, a move that directly contributes to this accelerated timeline for budget depletion.

Impact of Passenger Cap Increase

Raising the capacity at Dublin Airport to 40 million passengers annually would result in an additional four million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. This specific increase underscores the urgency of the criticism leveled by Sorcha Tunney regarding the lack of containment strategies in the TAFF Roadmap. Without strict controls, the removal of the passenger cap serves only to exacerbate Ireland's difficulty in reducing emissions from a sector that continues to grow despite climate goals.

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EU Emissions Trading System Recommendations

Opportunity Green urges the Irish Government to utilize its presidency of the Council of the European Union to push for all departing flights, including long-haul services, to be covered by the EU Emissions Trading System. Including these flights in the system would ensure airlines pay a fairer price for the pollution they cause, creating a financial incentive for reducing carbon output. This policy shift is presented as a necessary step to hold the aviation industry accountable for its environmental impact.

Government Climate Accountability Needs

The letter argues that Ireland must account for international aviation emissions within its domestic climate plans and assess airport expansion against an independently determined carbon budget. The government has already demonstrated its ability to legislate for increased flight capacity, so the focus must now shift to ensuring these flights fit within established climate commitments. The TAFF roadmap must be revised to include these critical demand management strategies to remain credible in its transition away from fossil fuels.