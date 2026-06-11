Opposition motions debated over the past two days would have ruled Ireland out of international sports competitions in which Israel was competing, Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue has claimed.

The two motions were defeated in the Dáil by 81 to 68 votes on Wednesday night. Independent TD Barry Heneghan, who usually supports the Government, voted with the Opposition. During Dáil questions on Thursday the Sinn Féin TD renewed her call for the Minister to explain why ‘it’s okay’ for him and his senior colleague Patrick O’Donovan ‘to publicly state you won’t attend these fixtures’ but expect the football team ‘to shoulder that burden’.

If Opposition motion had passed, Ireland would be ruled out of any event in which Israel was competing, says Charlie McConalogue Minister of State for Sport .

The two motions were defeated in the Dáil by 81 to 68 votes on Wednesday night. Independent TD Barry Heneghan, who usually supports the Government, voted with the Opposition. During Dáil questions on Thursday the Sinn Féin TD renewed her call for the Minister to explain why ‘it’s okay’ for him and his senior colleague Patrick O’Donovan ‘to publicly state you won’t attend these fixtures’ but expect the football team ‘to shoulder that burden’.

McConalogue reiterated the Government’s view that it was a ‘well-established principle internationally that sporting organisations and federations internationally are responsible for the conduct of sport’. He added that ‘this would ultimately mean we would not be in a position to have any athletes participating in the next LA Olympics’





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Opposition Motions Israel Charlie Mcconalogue Minister Of State For Sport Sport Dáil Independent TD Barry Heneghan Sinn Féin TD Patrick O’Donovan Government Well-Established Principle Internationally Sporting Organisations And Federations Interna Responsibility For The Conduct Of Sport Uefa Fifa Teams And Countries Participating In Competiti Irish Athletes International Sports Competitions Next LA Olympics Normalise Sportswashing Genocidal Regime Not Participating In International Sporting Co Not Participating In The Next Olympic Games As Unprecedented Not Participating In International Sporting Co Not Participating In The Next Olympic Games As Unprecedented Not Participating In International Sporting Co Not Participating In The Next Olympic Games As Unprecedented Not Participating In International Sporting Co Not Participating In The Next Olympic Games As Unprecedented Not Participating In International Sporting Co Not Participating In The Next Olympic Games As Unprecedented

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