The Office of Public Works reports €1.19 million in 2025 from high-profile events, including Zack Bryan's Phoenix Park concerts and HBO Max productions, marking a significant rise from previous years.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) secured a substantial €1.19 million in revenue during 2025 by licensing its prestigious national heritage sites for major cultural events. This financial haul, which marks a sharp increase from the €648,579 recorded in 2024, highlights the growing commercial value of state-managed venues for large-scale entertainment productions and international broadcasts.

Zack Bryan Concerts Drive Revenue Surge

The single largest contributor to this year's income was the country music sensation Zack Bryan, whose three sold-out shows at Phoenix Park in June 2025 generated €922,500 in direct payments to the Office of Public Works. According to details disclosed by Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran in response to a query from Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly, the financial arrangement included a €40,000 non-refundable deposit paid in 2024, followed by the bulk payment of €882,500 in the current year.

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The Phoenix Park event, promoted by Aiken Promotions, attracted 180,000 attendees over the course of the three-day concert series. Industry data from the US trade journal Pollstar indicates that Zack Bryan's global box office sales reached $67.49 million (€61.43 million) in 2025 across 14 shows, averaging $4.8 million per performance. The €882,500 fee paid to the OPW for the Phoenix Park usage accounted for approximately 70 per cent of the total €1.19 million in fees collected from all heritage site rentals during the year.

Iveagh Gardens and Multi-Genre Programming

While the Phoenix Park concerts dominated the revenue charts, events at Iveagh Gardens provided the second-largest income stream, generating €235,478 for the OPW. Aiken Promotions continued its strong partnership with the state agency by organizing a diverse lineup at Iveagh Gardens, which included 11 concerts in July featuring artists such as Nile Rogers and Chic, Johnny Marr, Bell X1, James Morrison, Emeli Sandé, and Damien Dempsey, alongside a comedy festival.

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The total payments to the OPW for the use of Iveagh Gardens in 2025 amounted to €250,920, reflecting the venue's versatility in hosting both musical performances and comedy acts. This steady income from varied programming demonstrates the OPW's strategy of maximizing utility across its portfolio of urban green spaces and heritage locations, ensuring consistent revenue streams beyond single large-scale events.

High-Value Cultural Productions and Weddings

Beyond live music, the OPW's revenue model extends to high-profile television production and niche ceremonial services. In 2024, the agency received €36,900 from the producers of the HBO Max series Sherlock and Daughter for the use of Dublin Castle. This figure underscores the appeal of state-owned historic sites as filming locations for international media productions, which often require exclusive access and significant infrastructure support.

The agency also facilitates more intimate events, such as civil wedding ceremonies and recreational activities. Minister Moran noted that OPW parklands are available for organized wellbeing activities, including running events and outdoor yoga. This year, the OPW collected €2,952 from eight weddings held on the Blasket Islands off the coast of County Kerry. These smaller transactions, while individually modest, contribute to the overall diversification of the agency's non-tax revenue streams.

Financial Growth and Future Outlook

The €1.19 million collected in 2025 represents a significant year-on-year growth compared to the €648,579 recorded in 2024, indicating a robust demand for the OPW's venues among promoters and producers. To date in the current year, the agency has already received €313,976 for the use of its sites, suggesting that the trend of increased commercial utilization will continue. This financial data, revealed in correspondence between Minister Moran and TD Farrelly, provides transparency into the commercial operations of Ireland's primary heritage management body.