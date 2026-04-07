Orion's Historic Journey: Artemis II Crew Sets New Distance Record

The Artemis II mission astronauts break the record for the farthest distance traveled by humans from Earth, surpassing the Apollo 13 mission. This marks a significant milestone in space exploration, with the Orion spacecraft on its return journey home after a lunar flyby that offered unprecedented views.

The Orion spacecraft, carrying the Artemis II crew, is on its return journey to Earth after achieving a historic milestone. On Monday, the astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, surpassed the distance record previously held by the Apollo 13 mission. At 1:57 PM Eastern Time (6:57 PM Irish time), the crew broke the record, hugging each other in the cramped capsule, and traveling farther from Earth than any humans ever had.

They reached their farthest point at 406,771 kilometers (252,756 miles) from Earth, exceeding Apollo 13's maximum distance by 6,616 kilometers. This journey marked a significant achievement in human space exploration, solidifying the Artemis program's ambition to push the boundaries of space travel. The astronauts, experiencing the vastness of space and the moon's surface, were captivated by the stunning views. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen radioed in advance of the fly-by, expressing his awe at the sight of the moon. This event serves as a testament to human curiosity and the desire to explore the unknown.\Following the record-breaking distance, the Orion capsule passed the far side of the moon, initiating a communication blackout that lasted about 40 minutes. Upon reconnecting with NASA, astronaut Christina Koch shared her emotions and reflections on the experience of witnessing Earthrise. The crew was provided with a list of lunar surface targets to observe, including the Orientale basin and the Hertzsprung basin. Additionally, the astronauts proposed naming a crater after Reid Wiseman's late wife, who died of cancer in 2020. Another crater was also named Integrity, after their spacecraft, highlighting the emotional impact of the mission. Koch described a profound moment of connection with the lunar landscape, emphasizing the moon's existence as a real place in the universe. She reflected on how observing the moon brings perspective and reminds us how much we have in common with Earth. This experience underscores the profound impact of space exploration on human understanding and the importance of our shared home.\The Artemis II mission, on its sixth day, promised unprecedented views of the moon's far side, something unseen by the Apollo program astronauts. Koch stated that it was an important milestone that people could understand, bridging the past with the present and the future. Later, US president Donald Trump congratulated the astronauts, calling them modern-day pioneers. As the crew prepared to return home, a total solar eclipse provided a unique opportunity to observe the sun's corona. The hour-long eclipse allowed the astronauts to complete a final part of their mission, observing the sun's corona as the rest of the star is hidden. As the Orion spacecraft continues its journey back to Earth, the success of the mission demonstrates the renewed vigor of NASA's space exploration program and its commitment to pushing the frontiers of human space travel





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