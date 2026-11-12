Other Voices Festival Returns to Dingle for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Other Voices festival returns to Dingle for its 25th anniversary featuring RTÉ broadcasts, live music at St. James Church, and the IMRO Other Room stream.

The Other Voices music and ideas festival is returning to the town of Dingle for its 25th-anniversary celebration. This milestone event marks a quarter-century of cultural discovery and artistic exchange. The festival runs across a weekend in late November, centered around the historic Dingle Skellig Hotel and other local venues. Organizers have announced a packed schedule designed to honor the festival's legacy while showcasing contemporary talent.

Attendees can expect a rich blend of musical performances, intimate conversations, and community-focused events. The anniversary edition highlights the festival's evolution into a major stop on the global music calendar. It also reinforces its role as a platform for emerging artists and established acts alike. The event aims to bring together locals and international visitors for a shared cultural experience.

Also read Tallaght Hospital Inquest Returns Misadventure Verdict in Derek Adamson Death

RTÉ Broadcast and Media Coverage Schedule

Radio Telefís Éireann (RTÉ) will provide extensive media coverage of the anniversary events. A special broadcast is scheduled for Saturday, 28 November, beginning at 8pm. This main event will air on RTÉ Radio 2 and be available worldwide via the RTÉ Player. The station has confirmed that the coverage will be a significant production element of the weekend.

Beyond the primary broadcast, RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ 2FM will also feature extensive programming throughout the entire weekend. This multi-platform approach ensures that audiences across Ireland and globally can access the festival's content. The broadcast schedule is designed to capture the energy of both the indoor and outdoor performances. Listeners can tune in for live sessions, interviews, and curated musical sets.

Advertisement

St. James Church Performances and Streaming

One of the most anticipated venues remains St. James' Church, known for its acoustic intimacy and historical significance. The lineup for this specific venue is still being finalized. Organizers stated that the final list of performing artists will be revealed next week. This announcement will complete the core roster for the church stage.

Confirmed acts already on the bill include The Waterboys, Gilla Band, Julia Jacklin, Lambrini Girls, Knats, and Brìghde Chaimbeul. These artists represent a diverse range of genres, from indie rock to traditional folk. Access to the live recordings inside St. James' Church is not guaranteed through standard admission. Entry is secured only through a competition hosted by Other Voices and its partners.

The competition details will be shared via official social media and digital channels. This exclusivity adds to the prestige of attending these specific sessions. Additionally, the IMRO Other Room stage offers a different viewing experience. This showcase focuses on emerging Irish talent and is streamed live on YouTube. It serves as one of the few stages with direct digital accessibility for remote audiences.

Jameson Music Trail and Local Venue Events

The Jameson Music Trail expands the festival's footprint across Dingle's hospitality sector. This initiative takes over numerous pubs, cafés, and venues throughout the weekend. It allows visitors to experience the festival's atmosphere beyond the main stages. Local businesses play a crucial part in hosting these intimate musical sets.

Advertisement

Jim Carroll's conversation series also returns for this edition. The series is held at Foxy John's for two days. It features sharp dialogue and intimate performances, maintaining the festival's tradition of meaningful interaction. The setting provides a relaxed environment for attendees to engage with the content. This segment highlights the festival's commitment to conversation as an art form.

Irish Language Arts and Traditional Music

Cogar celebrates Irish language, arts, and culture in the gardens of An Díseart. This program is curated by local creative Áine Ní Chíobháin. It highlights the importance of heritage and linguistic preservation in modern festivals. The beautiful surroundings of An Díseart provide a unique backdrop for these cultural discussions. It emphasizes the local community's role in shaping the festival's identity.

The festival also continues its long-standing tradition of honoring traditional Irish music. Powers Golden Hours returns for its fourth consecutive year. This event is scheduled for Sunday, 29 November. It takes place at Páidí Ó Sé's venue in Ventry, West Kerry. This location is considered one of the most iconic spots in the country for music.

The 25th-anniversary Other Voices festival combines historical significance with forward-looking artistic programming. It leverages major media partnerships to reach a global audience. The integration of local venues and traditional spaces keeps the event grounded in its community roots. Attendees have the opportunity to experience both digital accessibility and physical immersion in the culture.