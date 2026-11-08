Our Lady's Secondary School Chapel Desecrated in Belmullet Vandalism

Principal Edmund Holmes condemns the destruction of Our Lady's Secondary School chapel and convent in Belmullet, Co Mayo, urging the public to provide information to gardaí.

Edmund Holmes, principal of Our Lady's Secondary School, has issued a formal appeal for information following a severe vandalism incident at the school's chapel and convent in Belmullet, Co Mayo. The damage was discovered on Friday, revealing extensive destruction to windows, flooring, furniture, religious artefacts, sacred images, and stained-glass windows within the historic building.

Scope of Destruction and Historical Significance

The incident has left parts of the chapel in a shocking state of destruction, prompting the school leadership to describe the act as a desecration of a site that holds deep spiritual and cultural value. Holmes emphasized that the building is significantly more than just bricks and mortar, serving as a vital component of the history and heritage of Belmullet and the wider Erris community. For generations of students, families, staff, and the religious sisters who dedicated their lives to education in the area, the chapel holds special memories and represents a cherished part of local identity.

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Principal Condemns Attack on Community Heritage

Principal Edmund Holmes stated that this was not merely an act of vandalism against a school facility but rather an attack on a place of great historical, cultural, and spiritual significance to the entire community. He expressed deep disappointment that such a cherished part of the school's history was treated with such disregard. Holmes noted that the overwhelming majority of people in the community share the school's respect for these buildings and their important place in local heritage, making the senseless destruction all the more distressing for those who value the site.

Call for Public Vigilance and Garda Involvement

The principal has directly called on members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in or around the school, convent, or chapel in recent weeks to contact the school authorities or gardaí immediately. Holmes assured the public that no piece of information is too small and that any assistance would be greatly appreciated in identifying those responsible. He stressed that the community cannot allow such destruction to go unchallenged, emphasizing that these buildings and their history belong to the community and that everyone has a responsibility to protect them for future generations.

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School Origins and Community Roots

Our Lady's Secondary School is a coeducational institution that was founded in 1943 by the Sisters of Mercy. The school operates as a Ceist (Catholic Education, an Irish Schools Trust) school, reflecting its long-standing ties to religious education and community service. The involvement of the Sisters of Mercy in its founding underscores the deep spiritual roots of the institution and its campus, which includes the chapel and convent now targeted by vandals. This historical context adds weight to the principal's assertion that the damage strikes at the heart of the community's educational and spiritual legacy.

Next Steps in Investigation and Recovery

As the investigation into the break-in and subsequent vandalism proceeds, the focus remains on gathering witness testimony and securing evidence to identify the perpetrators. The school community is rallying around Holmes' appeal, with hopes that the public's sense of shared heritage will lead to actionable tips for gardaí. The recovery of the damaged artefacts and the restoration of the chapel will likely require significant effort, given the extent of the destruction to sacred images and stained-glass windows. The community's response to this appeal will be crucial in determining how quickly justice can be served and the physical site can be returned to its former state of reverence.