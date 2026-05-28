Ousted BP Chairman Manifold Denies 'Lies' About His Conduct

Former BP chairman Manifold rejects allegations of bullying after being sacked, defends his cost-cutting efforts and frugal lifestyle, and criticizes the board's decision as based on anonymous 'lies.'

Manifold , the former chairman of BP, has rejected what he calls 'lies' about his conduct following his abrupt sacking two days ago, amplifying concerns about the manner of his dismissal but stopping short of suggesting legal action.

In a detailed statement on Thursday, Manifold said he accepted he is no longer chairman and director of BP, but strongly disputed the characterization of his behavior as 'bullying' or 'overbearing,' as reported by various media. He described the anonymous allegations as 'nonsense' and challenged the board's decision to remove him without warning or explanation.

The ousted chairman emphasized that his actions were driven by a desire to accelerate cost-cutting and improve shareholder value, and he rejected claims that he tried to exercise an executive role. Manifold's tenure at BP, which began last year, was marked by his efforts to address what he perceived as a lack of strategic cohesion and direction within the company. He noted that he found the company's messaging unclear and its sense of urgency lacking, potentially impacting shareholder interests.

In his statement, Manifold highlighted his frugal approach, stating he had no interest in private jets, limousines, or grand offices. He walked, took taxis, and trains, made his own coffee, and bought lunch at local cafes, setting an example he believed was necessary for the company's turnaround.

However, he acknowledged that his priorities were not always shared by everyone at BP. The board of BP ousted Manifold on Tuesday, citing 'serious concerns raised to the board related to important governance standards, oversight and conduct.

' The decision was unanimous, according to the company, with reports suggesting the concerns involved Manifold's confrontational style. Manifold countered that there is a 'considerable distance between driving an organization with urgency and the characterisation of my conduct that is now being put about.

' He pointed out that he was a part-time non-executive with many other commitments, having visited BP's London head office only about 13 days in 2026. The controversy raises questions about BP's governance and the leadership transition as new chief executive Meg O'Neill takes over. Manifold wished O'Neill well but did not rule out further action. The incident has sparked debate about the role of non-executive chairmen and the boundaries of their influence.

Industry observers note that Manifold's aggressive cost-cutting approach may have clashed with the corporate culture at BP, leading to his downfall. The company's share price has seen mixed reactions, with investors awaiting clarity on future strategy. Manifold's statement has also drawn attention to the use of anonymous complaints in corporate governance, with some experts calling for transparency in board decisions.

As the situation unfolds, BP's board faces pressure to provide more details about the specific concerns that led to Manifold's removal. Meanwhile, Manifold has vowed to continue advocating for shareholder rights, though he may now do so outside the boardroom. The episode underscores the challenges facing energy companies as they navigate the transition to cleaner energy while maintaining profitability and strong governance standards





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