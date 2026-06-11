Outrage Following Racist Attack on Nurse Amid Northern Ireland Civil Unrest

A nurse of color was targeted and intimidated at Ulster Hospital during a period of violent civil disorder, leading to calls for better protection of international healthcare workers.

Northern Ireland has been rocked by a wave of disturbing reports following a targeted racist attack on a healthcare professional. A nurse, identified by her skin colour, was subjected to a harrowing ordeal where she was pursued and intimidated while attempting to begin her scheduled shift at the Ulster Hospital on a Wednesday evening.

This incident has ignited widespread condemnation across the region, highlighting a dangerous surge in xenophobia and racial hatred. Patricia McKeown, representing the Unison union, expressed deep concern over the event, noting that the attack seemed to be a direct result of inflammatory calls to arms circulating on social media platforms. According to McKeown, the union had previously feared that overseas staff would become targets during the period of instability.

She emphasized that simply calling for calm is insufficient and urged leadership to implement decisive measures to protect vulnerable workers from such targeted harassment. Despite the trauma of the assault, the nurse demonstrated extraordinary courage and resilience by insisting that she complete her shift. The South Eastern Trust expressed its absolute horror regarding the incident and issued a strong statement condemning the racist attack in the strongest possible terms.

The Trust praised the nurse for her bravery, noting that her commitment to caring for the most vulnerable members of the community stood in stark contrast to the cowardly and hateful actions of those who sought to terrify her. By remaining at her post, the nurse exemplified the professionalism and dedication inherent in the Health and Social Care workforce.

The Trust reaffirmed its commitment to championing diversity and inclusion, stressing that all staff across Northern Ireland are working under incredibly difficult circumstances to ensure the wellbeing of families regardless of their background. The violence and intimidation were not isolated to a single location. Reports emerged that overseas health workers at Whiteabbey Hospital were also left in a state of fear after threats were leveled against them, indicating a broader pattern of targeting international staff.

This occurred against a backdrop of significant civil unrest that gripped various streets throughout Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday. The disorder was characterized by unacceptable violence and destruction, with emergency services bearing the brunt of the aggression. Health Minister Mike Nesbitt spoke out against the chaos, revealing that fire crews were not only prevented from reaching fires but were in some cases physically attacked while attempting to perform their duties.

He paid tribute to the bravery of firefighters and ambulance crews who risked their own safety to serve their communities during these volatile nights. In a comprehensive address, Minister Nesbitt underscored the critical role that international health workers play in the survival of the regional health system.

He stated that the Health and Social Care system in Northern Ireland has always relied on a welcoming and diverse workforce and that without the contributions of international colleagues, the entire system would undoubtedly collapse. He described the racist and xenophobic behavior as reprehensible and insisted that every person deserves to live and work in peace, free from the threat of harm or intimidation.

The Minister emphasized that the health, safety, and wellbeing of these essential workers are of paramount importance. He warned that any attempts to prevent HSC staff from attending their workplaces would have severe consequences for service delivery and would not be tolerated by the government. The situation serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of social cohesion and the urgent need to protect those who dedicate their lives to public service





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