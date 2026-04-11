Details of the first repatriation flight for Irish citizens fleeing the Middle East conflict revealed, costing over €500,000. The Department of Foreign Affairs chartered a flight from Oman, with adults paying €800 and children under 16 flying free. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated to help recoup costs, highlighting the government's efforts to assist citizens amidst regional instability.

The Irish Mirror can reveal that the first of two rescue flights for Irish citizens escaping the Middle East, following the escalation of tensions and the outbreak of the US-Iranian conflict, cost over €500,000. The Department of Foreign Affairs announced in early March that plans were being finalized for a chartered flight to evacuate Irish citizens, primarily those located in the United Arab Emirates .

Adults were required to pay €800 for a seat on the flight, while those under the age of 16 were permitted to travel free of charge. The news sheds light on the considerable financial investment required to ensure the safety and safe return of Irish nationals during a period of geopolitical instability and increasing conflict in the region. The decision to charter flights underscores the government's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, even amidst challenging circumstances and complex logistical hurdles. The details regarding the flight's costs and the specific number of passengers, as well as the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, highlight the multifaceted nature of such repatriation efforts. The initial flight, which carried 194 passengers, with 181 holding Irish passports, involved a significant financial undertaking. The Department of Foreign Affairs disclosed that 136 adults paid the €800 fee, while a further nine remained outstanding. The total cost of the initial flight reached €505,000, excluding war insurance, which will further increase the ultimate cost. This cost, alongside the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, signals the collaborative response undertaken to support these rescue efforts. The government activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for both charter flights, making it eligible to recover a significant portion of the total expense. \Due to the escalating conflict, most airlines, including major carriers like Emirates, suspended their operations to and from the affected region in early March. It was uncertain when these services would resume, making the chartered flights a crucial lifeline for Irish citizens seeking safe passage home. The initial flight's original departure point was scheduled to be Oman, on Friday, March 6. However, due to the rapid intensification of conflict within the area, the departure had to be cancelled. Those who were scheduled to board the flight, who were travelling from Dubai, UAE, were transported by bus to Muscat, Oman. They received overnight accommodation in hotels before the flight eventually took off the following day. During a stopover in Cairo, Egypt, the plane experienced a technical issue that caused a delay lasting several hours, which further complicated the operation. Subsequently, another chartered flight was organized to depart from Oman a couple of days later. The Department of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, pointed out that, similar to protocols adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic and following procedures adopted by numerous EU partners and the UK, passengers were requested to contribute towards the costs of the repatriation flight from Oman. The cost per passenger was estimated using a formula based on approximately half of the unit seat cost, assuming a full flight of paying passengers. The rate was set at €800 for the Oman charter, with no charges for children aged 16 or under. The announcement also reiterated the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for both charter flights, further highlighting the financial assistance available to the Irish government.\The Department spokesperson also added that they met any outstanding expenses. This included costs associated with the complicated transfer from Dubai to Muscat, and all security, medical, and hotel expenditures when operational setbacks were encountered. The department ensured the safety and wellbeing of the citizens. The charter's cost, excluding war insurance, which had yet to be charged, was put at €505,000, reflecting the significant investment required to manage these rescue flights, which demonstrates the government's commitment to its citizens. The comprehensive approach, involving travel arrangements, overnight lodging and other supports, underscores the logistical complexity and financial commitment involved in international crisis management. Furthermore, the reliance on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism underlines the value of international cooperation and the availability of resources during emergencies. The details surrounding these flights, encompassing their costs, passenger figures, and any logistical challenges, provide valuable insights into the steps taken by the Irish government to safeguard its citizens during times of international tension. For readers seeking additional information, the Irish Mirror offered a link to make it a preferred source on Google, with the implication of giving readers exclusive stories, top news, and essential content to read immediately





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Irish Citizens Middle East Conflict Repatriation Charter Flight EU Civil Protection Mechanism Foreign Affairs Evacuation Oman United Arab Emirates

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