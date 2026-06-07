Over a Million Gather for Pope Leo's Open-Air Mass in Madrid

Pope Leo celebrated Mass in Madrid's Plaza de Cibeles with over a million attendees, emphasizing inclusivity and human values. The event was the largest of his weeklong visit to Spain, which also includes stops in Barcelona and the Canary Islands to meet migrants.

More than a million people gathered in Madrid on Sunday morning to attend an open-air Mass celebrated by Pope Leo in Plaza de Cibeles, marking the largest event of his weeklong visit to Spain.

The crowd, estimated at 1.2 million by the Vatican, filled the square and surrounding streets, waving flags and shouting 'Long live the pope' as the pontiff arrived in the popemobile. Some tossed flower petals in a gesture of welcome. During the Mass, Pope Leo emphasized the importance of inclusivity and genuine human values, writing in the city's guest book: 'May Madrid remain a welcoming and inclusive city, where social life is inspired by genuine human values.

' The mayor of Madrid had earlier presented him with the key to the city. This visit, which began on June 6 and continues through June 12, also includes stops in Barcelona and the Canary Islands. In the Canary Islands, the pope plans to meet with migrants who risked their lives crossing from West Africa, highlighting his commitment to migrant welfare.

On Saturday, Pope Leo had participated in a vigil with about 600,000 young people in Madrid, setting a tone of engagement with the youth. The pope, who belongs to the Augustinian religious order, expressed hope that his first visit to an EU country outside Italy would set an example for respecting every human being. He urged leaders to stop dividing electorates and to foster unity.

Among the attendees was Andrea Margarita, a 72-year-old Peruvian who arrived in Spain six months ago. Waiting in a wheelchair with her daughter, she said: 'I am delighted that he is praying for us migrants and for our safety.

' After the Mass, Pope Leo was scheduled to hold a private meeting with fellow Augustinians before meeting figures from entertainment, sport, and culture at a concert venue in central Madrid. The visit has drawn attention not only for its religious significance but also for the pope's messages on migration, social inclusion, and the need for political leaders to prioritize human dignity over division. The open-air Mass was attended by numerous priests and religious figures, with the event broadcast widely.

Security was tight, but the atmosphere remained celebratory and peaceful. The pope's itinerary reflects his focus on reaching out to different segments of society, from youth to migrants to cultural leaders. This approach has resonated with many in Spain, a country with a strong Catholic tradition but also increasing secularism. The massive turnout underscores the enduring appeal of the papacy and the particular charisma of Pope Leo, who has made social justice a cornerstone of his pontificate.

As the visit continues, observers are watching for further signs of how the pope intends to influence public discourse in Europe on issues such as migration, inequality, and the role of faith in public life. The Madrid Mass is likely to be remembered as a highlight of his trip, showcasing both his ability to draw large crowds and his message of unity and compassion





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