Owen Elding Set for Irish Citizenship and Aiming for Nations League Spot

Striker Owen Elding is on track to become a naturalised Irish citizen by June's end, targeting eligibility for the September Nations League. The Hibernian forward, born in England but raised in Ireland, disregards interest from England and commits to the Republic of Ireland, aiming to make his mark internationally after a stellar domestic season.

Owen Elding is set to become a naturalised Irish citizen by the end of June, aiming to secure his passport in time for the upcoming Nations League campaign starting in September.

The 20-year-old striker, currently playing for Hibernian, acknowledges interest from England regarding his international allegiance but firmly commits to Ireland, the country where he grew up. Elding moved to Hibernian from Sligo Rovers last January in a transfer potentially worth up to €1 million, following his recognition as PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year.

Born in England, Elding joined the Sligo Rovers academy after his father, Anthony, became involved with the club in 2013, leading the family to settle in the area. His development was guided by Sligo manager John Russell, and Elding has now embraced his first taste of international football after being invited as a training player for the Republic of Ireland's summer friendlies by manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Had his citizenship been confirmed earlier, Elding would have already played for the Ireland U21s, but the process faced delays, including disruptions from fuel protests that hindered his ability to attend necessary appointments. His strong performances, including three goals in his first seven games for Hibernian, have elevated his profile in the UK, further highlighting his decision to choose Ireland. Elding emphasizes that his focus has always been on his club form and representing Ireland.

He states that while there may have been interest from other nations, his priority was to excel at Hibs and earn a spot in the Irish national team. Speaking about his family, Elding notes they are supportive yet privately would have preferred him to play for England due to their heritage.

However, having grown up in Ireland, his personal ambition has always been to wear the green jersey. Heimir Hallgrímsson personally contacted Elding before the squad announcement to confirm he could publicly declare his commitment, a gesture Elding interprets as a sign of strong belief in his potential. Elding describes the initial camp as an "unbelievable experience," acknowledging the surreal feeling of training alongside established Premier League players, and believes the exposure will only enhance his club performances.

Elding's domestic success includes scoring 12 goals in the League of Ireland Premier Division last season, narrowly missing out on the top scorer award to Mason Melia, his former Sligo Rovers teammate who now plays for Tottenham Hotspur after a €2 million transfer. The competitive dynamic between Elding and Melia, which extended to their Young Player of the Year race, continues positively as they now share the Ireland setup.

Elding reflects on their rivalry with mutual respect, noting how they pushed each other weekly, constantly checking each other's goal tallies. Their reunion in the national team camp has been a rewarding experience for Elding, who credits the competition for driving his development.

With his naturalisation nearing completion, Elding looks forward to full eligibility for the Nations League and is determined to repay the manager's faith by continuing to perform at club level, hoping to secure regular selection in future international camps





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Owen Elding Ireland National Team Hibernian Naturalisation Nations League Sligo Rovers Heimir Hallgrímsson Mason Melia

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