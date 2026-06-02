Owner of Defunct Tenerife Wedding Firm Urges Couples to Cease Pursuit Over Insolvency

The co-owner of Weddings in Tenerife, which collapsed affecting about forty couples, says there is no money left for refunds and advises clients not to treat the insolvency as a crime. Many Irish couples are among those who lost tens of thousands after paying for weddings that will not take place.

Lars Jensen , co-owner of the wedding planning company Weddings in Tenerife , has publicly addressed the sudden insolvency of the business, which affected approximately forty couples, many of whom had paid tens of thousands of euros.

Speaking on the locally produced Tenerife Pod, Jensen explained that the company was forced to declare insolvency due to severe cash-flow problems and an inability to secure investment, leaving no funds to refund clients or pay vendors. He expressed personal loss, stating that he and his wife, Claire Lopez, had lost their money, their company, and their reputation.

Jensen urged affected couples not to pursue the matter as if it were a criminal case, suggesting it would be a waste of their time given the company's financial state. He noted that some refunds may have been processed through credit card chargeback mechanisms. One of the impacted couples, Aisling McManigan, shared her experience with The Irish Times.

She and her partner had paid €26,000 to Weddings in Tenerife for their wedding, only to discover the money was gone and virtually none of the vendors had been paid. After learning of the insolvency via email on May 22nd, the couple faced the daunting task of reorganizing their wedding in less than four months, as eighty guests had already booked flights and accommodation.

McManigan reported that since speaking out, she had been contacted by around thirty-five other couples, including five more from Ireland, with similar stories. Some were scheduled to marry within weeks, while others had deposits for weddings planned as late as 2028. She has made a statement to An Garda Síochána and is exploring other legal options.

The email from the business address on May 22nd confirmed the company was no longer permitted to conduct wedding activities in Tenerife and would not deliver any products or services. Jensen's interview highlighted the financial collapse, saying potential investors had failed to provide promised funds. He stated there was "no point" in face-to-face meetings with angry clients but hoped they would find peace and move on, emphasizing that the situation was one of insolvency, not crime.

He warned that treating it as a criminal matter would involve unnecessary agencies like Interpol and be a futile effort. The case has drawn attention to the risks associated with large upfront payments for Destination weddings and the limited recourse when a small business fails. The Financial and legal implications for the couples, many of whom may face significant financial loss, remain unresolved as the insolvency process proceeds.





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Weddings Tenerife Insolvency Refunds Couples Lars Jensen Aisling Mcmanigan Ireland Destination Weddings Chargeback

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