All-Ireland winner Pádraic Collins succeeds Jamie Wall as MIC hurling manager for 2026/2027 following Wall's decade-long successful tenure.

All-Ireland senior winner Pádraic Collins has officially been appointed as the new hurling manager for Mary Immaculate College for the 2026/2027 season. This strategic leadership change marks the end of a significant era for the Limerick-based institution as it prepares for its next chapter in collegiate hurling excellence.

Collins Succeeds Long-Serving Jamie Wall

Pádraic Collins assumes the top managerial role after his cousin, Jamie Wall, stepped down from the position following an exceptional ten-year period at the helm. Wall's departure concludes a decade that transformed the MIC hurling team into a dominant force in the Fitzgibbon Cup competitions. The transition ensures continuity within the program while bringing in fresh energy and experience from a former county champion.

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Wall's Decade of Fitzgibbon Cup Success

Wall leaves behind a legacy defined by major silverware and consistent high-level performance in inter-collegiate sport. As a player, he was the wing-back in MIC's very first Fitzgibbon Cup final appearance back in 2013 and contributed to all three of the college's title-winning campaigns during his playing days. His managerial record is equally impressive, having helped the team secure their first-ever title as a coach in 2016 and subsequently leading them to further victories in 2017 and 2024.

Collins' Coaching Background and Clare Credentials

Pádraic Collins brings a wealth of high-performance experience to the MIC role, having served as the college's coach for the past three years under Wall. His appointment follows his direct involvement in developing the team's tactical approach and player development strategies during this recent period. Collins is a decorated athlete with Clare, having been a member of the senior team that claimed the All-Ireland title in 2013 and winning two All-Ireland Under-21 titles with his county.

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Final Season Performance and Future Outlook

Wall's final season in charge was marked by a strong run to the 2026 Fitzgibbon Cup final, where the team faced a tough defeat by the University of Limerick at Croke Park. Despite the loss, reaching the final demonstrated the sustained competitiveness of the program under Wall's guidance. Collins expressed that he is ready and excited to take on the responsibilities of the manager role, building upon the solid foundation established by his predecessor.

Statement from Incoming Manager Pádraic Collins

Reflecting on the upcoming challenge, Collins emphasized his readiness to lead the MIC hurling team into the new season. His enthusiasm mirrors the privilege Wall described regarding his own decade-long tenure, which he called one of the great honors of his life. The handover represents a seamless progression for the college, combining the stability of Wall's long-term vision with the dynamic leadership of a proven winner.