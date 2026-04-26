Packers Expand Global Reach with Irish Draft Announcements and Player Representation

The Green Bay Packers made a significant push into the Irish market during the 2026 NFL Draft, announcing picks from Dublin and Pittsburgh with Irish musicians and fans, alongside the continued success of Irish punter Dan Whelan.

The Green Bay Packers have significantly expanded their international outreach, culminating in a unique draft announcement event held in Dublin, Ireland , on Saturday. The franchise proudly announced their fourth-round draft pick, Dani Dennis-Sutton, a 22-year-old defensive end from Penn State, with the assistance of renowned Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James at the Irish Institute of Music and Song (IIMS).

This marks a deliberate effort by the Packers to cultivate a stronger fan base and presence within the Irish market, leveraging the NFL’s Global Markets Program. The team secured marketing rights in Ireland last year and has been actively building its brand recognition since then. The event wasn’t simply a name reading; it was a cultural experience, featuring a harp rendition of the Packers’ iconic club chant, ‘Go Pack Go,’ performed by a group of talented young Irish musicians.

This creative approach underscored the Packers’ commitment to integrating local culture into their international initiatives. The draft announcement was broadcast globally, reaching millions of viewers across major networks like ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network in the United States, as well as Sky Sports and DAZN internationally, demonstrating the widespread interest in the NFL and its growing global appeal. The Packers’ dedication to Ireland didn’t stop with the fourth-round pick.

Later in the draft, another Irish connection emerged in Pittsburgh, where dedicated Packers fan Stephen O’Brien had the honor of announcing a day three pick in the Irish language, Gaeilge. The pick was Domani Jackson, a 22-year-old cornerback hailing from Alabama, selected in the sixth round as the 201st overall pick. This dual announcement, one by a celebrated musician and another by a passionate fan in the native language, highlights the depth of the Packers’ engagement with the Irish community.

It’s a strategic move designed to foster a sense of belonging and excitement among Irish fans, potentially inspiring a new generation of Packers supporters. The inclusion of Gaeilge in the announcement is particularly noteworthy, demonstrating respect for Irish culture and a willingness to go beyond superficial marketing efforts. The Packers are clearly aiming to build a lasting relationship with Ireland, not just as a market for merchandise, but as a genuine community of fans.

This approach sets a precedent for other NFL teams looking to expand their global footprint in a meaningful and culturally sensitive way. The global broadcast of these announcements further amplifies the message, showcasing Ireland’s growing role within the NFL landscape. Beyond the draft announcements, the Green Bay Packers already have an established Irish presence on their roster.

Wicklow-born punter Dan Whelan has been making waves in the NFL, becoming the first Irish-born player to participate in a regular season game since 1985 when he debuted in September 2023. Whelan’s success story serves as an inspiration for aspiring Irish athletes and further strengthens the Packers’ connection to the country. His presence on the team provides a tangible link for Irish fans, giving them a player to root for and a source of national pride.

The Packers’ investment in Ireland is therefore multifaceted, encompassing draft announcements, fan engagement, and player representation. This comprehensive strategy positions the team for long-term success in the Irish market and demonstrates a genuine commitment to growing the game of American football internationally. The team’s actions are a testament to the NFL’s broader Global Markets Program, which aims to expand the league’s reach and cultivate a global fan base.

The Packers’ approach serves as a model for other franchises seeking to tap into new markets and build lasting relationships with international communities. The combination of musical performances, language inclusion, and player representation creates a compelling narrative that resonates with Irish fans and strengthens the Packers’ brand identity on a global scale





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