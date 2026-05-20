Paddy Donnelly and Trish Forde collaborate on The Island of the Bees, inspiring children's love for reading

Irish authors Trish Forde and Paddy Donnelly collaborated on The Island of the Bees, a project that aimed to bring authors and illustrators close to young readers. Forde emphasizes the importance of author visits and how they shape children's love for reading. Donnelly recounts impactful author visits where children remember events and recite stories from their previous encounters.

Paddy Donnelly , one of Ireland's busiest picture book authors, collaborates with outgoing Children's Laureate Trish Forde on The Island of the Bees. Donnelly and Forde have met each other several times during Forde's tenure as laureate.

Donnelly runs the Wild Atlantic Way Book Bus, bringing authors and illustrators to visit children in rural schools. The collaboration between Forde and Donnelly has led to a three-year project involving bus tours throughout the country, and they have been veterans of the road trips ever since. Forde recounts a visit to a school on Rathlin Island, where she met Eoin Colfer and Oliver Jeffers, two big names in Irish children's literature, in front of nine children.

Donnelly notes how impactful author visits are in the classroom. The two talk about the importance of author visits and how they connect with children. Forde recalls being greatly influenced by The Hobbit, and how she aimed to create a fantasy world for her readers. Donnelly has visited various schools in Ireland and abroad





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Education Literature Paddy Donnelly Trish Forde The Island Of The Bees Wild Atlantic Way Book Bus Children's Laureate Book Bus Tour Rathlin Island The Destructors Author Visits J RR Tolkien Book Influences Fantasy World

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