Paddy Donovan vs Karen Chukhadzhian: World Title Eliminator in Germany

Paddy Donovan and Karen Chukhadzhian face off in a world title eliminator in Germany. The Limerick man hopes to set up a trilogy fight with Lewis Crocker for the Belfast man's IBF belt. Meanwhile, Chukhadzhian aims to fight for the belt again after losing to Jaron 'Boots' Ennis for a second time.

Paddy Donovan faces Ukrainian Karen Chukhadzhian in a world title eliminator in Germany . The Limerick man hopes that a victory over the 30-year-old, who has never been stopped in 29 pro bouts, will set up a trilogy fight between himself and Lewis Crocker for the Belfast man's IBF belt later this year - possibly on Katie Taylor's Croke Park card.

Meanwhile, Chukhadzhian is aiming to fight for the belt again himself after losing to Jaron 'Boots' Ennis for a second time in November 2024. He is the only person to have gone 12 full rounds with the American, doing so twice. Donovan is aiming to return to winning ways following his two defeats to Crocker in Belfast last year.

'The Real Deal' was controversially disqualified after striking the Sandy Row man after the bell in their first fight last March before losing via split-decision in a very close contest at Windsor Park last September for the vacant IBF belt. Here is what you need to know about the fight: The fight takes place at the SAP-Arena in Mannheim, Germany. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to commence around 9.15pm Irish time.

DAZN will show the event live, with their coverage starting at 8pm Irish time. You can also follow updates with our live blog.

Paddy Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) vs Karen Chukhadzhian (26-3, 14 KOs) - welterweight (12 rounds) Emanuel Odiase (10-0, 8 KOs) vs Nick Webb (19-3, 15 KOs) – IBF European heavyweight title (10 rounds) Peter Kadiru (22-1, 13 KOs) vs Senad Gashi (34-4, 32 KOs) – heavyweight (10 rounds) Devrim Goekduman (13-0, 8 KOs) vs Franklyn Dwomoh (9-0, 2 KOs) – IBF European lightweight title (10 rounds) Alexander Okafor (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Elija Uelkuseven (8-0, 6 KOs) – heavyweight (8 rounds) Viktor Jurk (13-0, 11 KOs) vs Edwin Castillo (13-2, 8 KOs) – heavyweight (8 rounds) Oluwole Jan Ciosek (4-0, 2 KOs) vs Shae Green (9-1-1, 2 KOs) – middleweight (6 rounds) Nelvie Tiafack (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Mateus Munhoz Da Penha (7-2-2, 3 KOs) – heavyweight (6 rounds) Edmon Avagyan (0-0) vs Patrik Fiala (13-7-2, 8 KOs) – cruiserweight (4 rounds





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paddy Donovan Karen Chukhadzhian World Title Eliminator Germany SAP-Arena DAZN Manheim Karen Chukhadzhian Lewis Crocker IBF Belt Katie Taylor's Croke Park Card Jaron 'Boots' Ennis IBF European Heavyweight Title IBF European Lightweight Title Alexander Okafor Elija Uelkuseven Viktor Jurk Oluwole Jan Ciosek Nelvie Tiafack Mateus Munhoz Da Penha Edmon Avagyan Patrik Fiala

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paddy Donovan explains big difference with him for Karen Chukhadzhian fightPaddy Donovan is in Germany for what he sees as 'a real 50-50 fight'

Read more »

Ulster Assistant Coach Backs Fight for Play-off Place, Keen for URC or Challenge Cup SuccessWith next week's European Challenge Cup final looming, Ulster assistant coach Mark Sexton believes the province can still secure their place in the URC play-offs against Glasgow in Friday's crucial game. He also highlights the importance of focusing on the next game and delivering a performance to secure a result.

Read more »

Paddy Power parent struggles to recover share price decline after US setbackPaddy Power parent Flutter, led by CEO Peter Jackson, has lost more than 60% of its value this year due to the decline in its US market share, with the company's first-quarter results and management changes failing to appease investors.

Read more »

Scotland's thrilling title race: Where new world analytics meets Old Firm torporThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »