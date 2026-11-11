Paddy McKillen Consortium Acquires Historic Ormond Hotel Site for 12 Million

A consortium led by Paddy McKillen snr has officially acquired the former Ormond Hotel site on Dublin's Ormond Quay Upper for 12 million, ending two decades of redevelopment uncertainty.

A consortium led by prominent businessman Paddy McKillen snr has officially taken ownership of the historic former Ormond Hotel site in Dublin. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the property located on Ormond Quay Upper, which has been subject to complex ownership transfers and planning delays for nearly twenty years since the hotel ceased operations.

Consortium Details And Ownership Structure

The identity of the new owner was confirmed after The Irish Times reported that Raze Unlimited secured legal title to the property on July 17th. Land Registry documents verify this transaction, establishing McKillen's group as the current holder of the site previously owned by Monteco Holdings. The company Raze Unlimited was incorporated on June 4th last year at the Isle of Man Companies Registry, indicating early strategic preparation for the acquisition.

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Liam Cunningham, a close associate of McKillen, serves as a director of Raze Unlimited alongside Bernard Somers, a former AIB director and financial adviser. Corporate filings show that Somers stepped down from his directorial role on September 22nd. He was subsequently replaced by Diarmaid Mullarkey, another long-standing associate of McKillen, solidifying the leadership structure within the acquiring entity.

Purchase Price Versus Historical Valuations

The final purchase price for the site was recorded at 12 million, paid by the McKillen-led consortium to Malaysian-based Monteco Holdings earlier this year. This figure represents a substantial premium over the 13 million that Monteco originally paid for the property in 2013. However, the current valuation remains significantly lower than the peak market value reached during previous ownership cycles.

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For context, developer Bernard McNamara purchased the hotel in 2006 for 17 million, shortly after its initial closure. McNamara attempted to sell the asset again in 2009 with an asking price of 7 million but failed to find a buyer amid broader financial difficulties affecting his various business interests. The 12 million price point now reflects a stabilized market assessment compared to those earlier speculative peaks.

Planning Permissions And Development Scope

The site holds valid planning permission granted to Monteco in 2017 following a protracted approval process. The approved scheme outlines the construction of a new 120-bedroom hotel facility. This development is designed to include comprehensive food and beverage outlets as well as meeting spaces distributed across seven floors.

The total floor area allocated for the project is 5,850 square meters, which converts to approximately 62,970 square feet. This spatial allocation provides a robust framework for a modern hospitality venue while respecting the historical footprint of the original structure. The permissions allow for a mixed-use approach that prioritizes both accommodation and commercial event hosting.

McKillen Vision And Future Stakeholder Roles

Paddy McKillen expressed enthusiasm regarding the acquisition, stating he was delighted to join the consortium responsible for buying the Ormond Hotel. He emphasized his intention to leverage the professional experience and expertise of his three sons. McKillen hopes they will take an active part in steering the project with the necessary attention and vision it requires.

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The inclusion of the next generation of the McKillen family suggests a long-term commitment to the site's revitalization. Their involvement aims to ensure the project meets contemporary standards while honoring the location's literary significance, notably its mention in the Sirens chapter of James Joyce's Ulysses. The transition from a closely guarded off-market sale to public confirmation signals readiness for the next phase of development.