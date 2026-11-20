Paddy McKillen Jr proposes a 445k settlement for 27m debt, backed by Tyrone McKillen. Creditors vote on December 3rd as Cabriz challenges the arrangement.

Paddy McKillen jnr, whose hospitality empire collapsed amid rising interest rates and pandemic fallout, has proposed a personal insolvency arrangement to resolve debts totaling 27 million. The settlement, tabled by Eugene McDarby of UHY Personal & Corporate Insolvency Solutions Ltd, offers creditors just 445,472. This figure represents a mere 1.9 cent on the euro, a significant improvement over the estimated 0.31 cent payout expected in a bankruptcy scenario. The deal is contingent on a 500,000 lump sum contribution from his brother, Tyrone McKillen.

Funding Mechanics And Asset Retention

The financial structure of the proposal hinges on specific conditions designed to allow Paddy McKillen jnr to retain assets of sentimental value. Tyrone McKillen will provide the 500,000 funding the settlement on the condition that his brother keeps a 40-year-old Porsche valued at 45,000 and a 1983 6 Series BMW worth 25,000. He will also retain five paintings by Patrick Gormley, valued at 15,000 in total. Additionally, McKillen jnr will keep a Volkswagen Golf required for daily family use.

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The centerpiece of McKillen jnr's retained wealth is his family home on Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin. This property is valued at 2.475 million and is held on trust for himself, his mother Maura McKillen, and his siblings, Kali and Dean McKillen. Maura McKillen is herself a creditor, owed 1.6 million. The property also carries a 734,000 mortgage secured by Bank of Ireland, which must be prioritized in any eventual sale. Once these senior liabilities are cleared, McKillen jnr's own interest in the equity amounts to just 22,000.

Creditor Hierarchy And Financial Position

The debt structure reveals a complex hierarchy of claims against McKillen jnr. While he owes 29.9 million in total, 2.9 million is due to his wife, Ellen McKillen, who has explicitly stated she is not seeking a dividend. This leaves the remaining 27 million to be distributed among other creditors. The largest single creditor is lender Cabriz finance, which is owed 10.8 million. McKillen jnr currently has no income, relying solely on a 1,300 monthly contribution from his wife to support their four children.

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The proposed arrangement aims to provide a structured exit from insolvency rather than liquidation. By offering 1.9 cents on the euro, the proposal seeks to secure agreement from major stakeholders who would otherwise receive minimal returns in a bankruptcy. The involvement of Eugene McDarby ensures the process adheres to professional insolvency standards. The focus remains on extracting maximum value from limited assets while allowing McKillen jnr to maintain a degree of personal stability.

Legal Challenges And Voting Timeline

Creditors are scheduled to vote on the proposal on December 3rd, the day before High Court protection granted to McKillen jnr in September expires. However, the meeting may be voided if the High Court sets aside this protection. Lenders Cabriz finance and Herbert Street Property Finance have applied to have the protection lifted, arguing that McKillen jnr failed to disclose material information in his application. Both parties raised serious concerns regarding the completeness of the financial data provided during the personal insolvency process.

The court heard arguments from both sides last week and has reserved judgment. McKillen jnr has dismissed the allegations of non-disclosure, characterizing them as strategic maneuvers designed to exert maximum pressure. He argues that the claims are attempts to force a less favorable settlement rather than genuine concerns about transparency. The outcome of this legal challenge will determine whether the December 3rd vote can proceed. If protection is maintained, the voting process will move forward according to the timeline set by the insolvency practitioner.

Impact On Market And Regulatory Framework

Personal insolvency arrangements, introduced by legislation in 2012, provide a mechanism for individuals unable to repay debts to restructure liabilities over up to six years. This case highlights the tension between debtor relief and creditor protection in high-net-worth insolvencies. The potential collapse of the deal could lead to bankruptcy, drastically reducing returns for major lenders like Cabriz finance. Conversely, approval would set a precedent for how complex family-held assets are treated in insolvency proceedings.

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The involvement of multiple family members, including Maura McKillen and the siblings, adds layers of complexity to the asset distribution. The prioritization of the Bank of Ireland mortgage and the familial trust structures ensures that external creditors bear the brunt of the financial loss. This arrangement underscores the limitations of personal guarantees in the face of collapsing hospitality assets. The industry is watching closely to see whether such settlements can stabilize debt-laden operators or merely delay inevitable liquidations.