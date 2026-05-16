Padraig Harrington Shows Veteran Class at US PGA Championship

Irish golf legend Padraig Harrington makes a significant climb up the leaderboard at the US PGA Championship after a resilient third round at Aronimink Golf Club.

The US PGA Championship has once again provided a stage for veteran excellence as Padraig Harrington demonstrated his enduring skill at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

During the third round of the tournament, the 54-year-old Dubliner managed to card a commendable 67, which brought his overall score back to level par with a total of 210 through 54 holes. This impressive performance propelled him into the top 35 of the leaderboard, a feat that speaks volumes about his consistency and mental toughness.

Although Harrington spends the majority of his playing time on the Champions Tour these days, he entered this prestigious field as a past champion, proving that his competitive edge remains sharp even as he competes against a younger generation of elite golfers. The round began with significant promise as Harrington found his rhythm early on the front nine. He secured three crucial birdies on the first, sixth, and seventh holes, signaling a strong start to his day.

There was a moment of near-perfection on the par-5 ninth, where a six-foot putt narrowly missed the hole, which could have further lowered his score. As the day progressed under wonderful sunny conditions, Harrington faced a few physical hurdles, including a bout of cramping during the homeward stretch of the course. Despite these physical setbacks, he remained disciplined, though he later admitted a sense of disappointment that he had not signed for an even lower score.

He noted that to realistically contend for a victory in the tournament, he likely would have needed those few additional shots he left on the greens. One of the most revealing aspects of Harrington's performance was his honest assessment of his technical game. He admitted to struggling significantly off the tee, a development that came as a shock to him given his perceived form during practice.

Harrington explained that he has been opening up too much during his swing, a mechanical flaw that he found difficult to suppress in the heat of competition. This resulted in a dilemma where he was either glancing the ball with a cut to keep it straight or pulling the ball when he made solid contact.

Despite the frustrations with his driver, he expressed satisfaction with his short game, noting that his chipping and putting had both turned a corner and were performing at a high level. Rather than attempting a drastic fix by hitting hundreds of balls in the practice range—which could risk ruining his current feel—he decided to accept the flaw and manage it during the final round. While Harrington found momentum, fellow countryman Shane Lowry experienced a more volatile third round.

Lowry signed for a 70, bringing his total to 214 and leaving him in a tie for 68th place. His round was characterized by a stop-start nature, featuring five birdies balanced out by five bogeys. Lowry expressed a specific frustration with his iron play, which he described as the best part of his game usually, but one that let him down during this critical phase of the championship.

He noted the irony of his performance, as his driving was exceptionally strong, yet he was unable to capitalize on those good positions with his approach shots. The contrast between the two Irish golfers highlights the unpredictable nature of championship golf at Aronimink. For Harrington, the journey back to level par serves as a testament to the resilience of a champion who refuses to be sidelined by age or temporary technical glitches.

For Lowry, the struggle with his irons serves as a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in a major tournament. As the field prepares for the final round, all eyes remain on whether the veteran Harrington can maintain his climb and if Lowry can rediscover the precision in his iron play that has defined his career. The atmosphere in Pennsylvania remains electric, with the sporting world watching to see if the experienced Dubliner can defy the odds once again





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