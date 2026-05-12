Paedophile Faked Disability to Dodge Prosecution: Brothers Meddled in His Defense, Kept Up Deceit

A man faked a disability to avoid justice for his abusive actions towards young boys. His brother also played a part in the deception, suggesting to psychiatrists that he was unfit to stand trial.

A paedophile faked a disability by pretending he was unable to walk or speak in a bid to dodge prosecution for his appalling crimes. John Siddell, 41, attended Elvis Presley nights at a social club and was caught on camera walking without assistance, despite fabricating a serious illness.

His brother, James Siddell, 44, helped him keep up the deceit about his condition, even suggesting to psychiatrists that he was unfit to stand trial. Siddell sexually abused the children, all aged under 14, between 2018 and 2021 while residing in Leicestershire. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 15 years in jail plus a two-year extended sentence, while his brother received two years and nine months behind bars.

Prosecutor Claudia James told the court that the brothers led a 'not-so-covert double life', while Judge Keith Raynor described their conduct as 'scheming and devious'. The case was highlighted in the Mirror, and the victims' statements, excluding their identities, mentioned ongoing effects of the abuse and hoped for a positive outcome for the defendants. John Siddell was absent from his sentencing hearing due to ill-health, described as exaggerated by his relatives for financial benefits





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Paedophile Fake Disability Disorder Abusive Actions Brother Doctors

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