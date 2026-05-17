Paedophile Philip Dignam jailed for seven years after recording videos of sexual assaults on sleeping woman

Philip Dignam, who recorded eight videos depicting various acts of sexual assault on a woman while she was asleep or unconscious, was jailed for seven years last week following his admission of downloading images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Philip Dignam, a paedophile who had once promised the paper that he would not reoffend after a court heard about his criminal activities, was jailed for seven years last week due to the sexual assault of a sleeping woman .

Despite being granted a suspended sentence for child sexual abuse offenses in 2018, he reoffended and recorded eight videos of sexual assault on the woman. The FBI investigation led to his identification and home search. Following the discovery of child sexual abuse material on his computer, Dignam was handed a one-year suspended sentence. He expressed remorse but denied being a paedophile.

The court heard that the digital platform, known as 'Playpen', accessed through the dark web, was crucial in identifying Dignam. He admitted he was accessing the site regularly and had an interest in teenage pornography





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Paedophile Sexual Assault Sleeping Woman Recording Videos Nightmarish Videos Garda Siochana Playpen Dark Web Child Pornography Jailed For Seven Years Brought On Himself Remorseful Temptation Child Sexual Abuse Offenses

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